Nate Colbert, Padres' All-Time HR Leader, Dies at 76
San Diego has lost one of its very greatest. On Thursday, the San Diego Padres announced that the franchise’s all-time home run leader Nate Colbert has died at the age of 76. A cause of death has yet to be mentioned. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of...
Why Bears Wanted to Sign Equanimeous St. Brown Contract Extension
Why Bears wanted to re-sign Equanimeous St. Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made their first big decision for 2023 this week when they announced a contract extension for Equanimeous St. Brown. It will be a one-year deal for St. Brown, and according to Ian Rapoport he’ll earn $1.25 million.
The Latest Injury Update on Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane
The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
Carlos Correa Negotiations ‘Very Frustrating' for Mets; Twins Re-Enter Talks
Report: Mets 'very frustrated'; Correa deal could fall apart originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. There seemingly is no end to free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa's fascinating offseason. The New York Mets reportedly are growing "very frustrated" with the ongoing Correa negotiations and are considering an exit from the sweepstakes. SportsNet...
Dodgers Cut Trevor Bauer After Reinstatement from MLB
Trevor Bauer is no longer a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team designated the right-handed pitcher for assignment on Friday less than two weeks after he was reinstated from suspension after an independent arbitrator shortened his 324-game suspension to 194-games on December 22, 2022. The DFA move means...
Podcast: Interview With Rockford GM Mark Bernard on State of IceHogs
Podcast: Interview with GM Mark Bernard on state of IceHogs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview Rockford IceHogs president and general manager Mark Bernard. What does it mean to him to be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame? Why is Rockford having so much success this season? How is Lukas Reichel's development going? How important has it been to surround the younger players with veterans? Is Arvid Soderblom the real deal? How different is the pipeline today compared to a year ago? Bernard answers all that and more.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Uses Mental Fortitude for Season's Best Game
Williams uses mental fortitude for season's best game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s difficult to assess Patrick Williams’ season-best performance in Wednesday’s stirring victory over the red-hot Brooklyn Nets without acknowledging Kevin Durant. This isn’t some comparison angle or anything like that. Durant is one...
NFL Announces Scenarios for Potential Neutral AFC Championship Game Site
NFL announces scenarios for potential neutral AFC Championship Game site originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. In a statement, the league acknowledged the potential inequities canceling a game could create for...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane to Miss Game With Injury for First Time Since 2015
Kane to miss game with injury for first time since 2015 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite participating in Friday's morning skate, Patrick Kane said he will not play against the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center because of a lower-body injury. If he really wanted to, Kane said...
Chase Claypool Wanted to Send Message With Sideline Outburst Vs. Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool was heated on the sideline Sunday when quarterback Justin Fields came over to calm him down and talk through his frustration. The Bears were getting dismantled by the division rival Detroit Lions, the offense was going nowhere, and Claypool had had enough. "I was...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Performance Against Bulls Ended With a PED Test
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance ended with a PED test originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a night for Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard put up a franchise-high 71 points during Monday night’s showdown against the Chicago Bulls. But his performance didn’t only result in praise … it was also followed by a performance-enhancing drug test.
Examining Four Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios Entering Week 18
Examining four Bears' NFL draft scenarios entering Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There will be a lot at stake for the 3-13 Bears on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago enters the season finale with a realistic chance to land the No. 1 pick Sunday....
