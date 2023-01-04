ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Wanted to Sign Equanimeous St. Brown Contract Extension

Why Bears wanted to re-sign Equanimeous St. Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made their first big decision for 2023 this week when they announced a contract extension for Equanimeous St. Brown. It will be a one-year deal for St. Brown, and according to Ian Rapoport he’ll earn $1.25 million.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Latest Injury Update on Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane

The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dodgers Cut Trevor Bauer After Reinstatement from MLB

Trevor Bauer is no longer a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team designated the right-handed pitcher for assignment on Friday less than two weeks after he was reinstated from suspension after an independent arbitrator shortened his 324-game suspension to 194-games on December 22, 2022. The DFA move means...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Interview With Rockford GM Mark Bernard on State of IceHogs

Podcast: Interview with GM Mark Bernard on state of IceHogs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview Rockford IceHogs president and general manager Mark Bernard. What does it mean to him to be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame? Why is Rockford having so much success this season? How is Lukas Reichel's development going? How important has it been to surround the younger players with veterans? Is Arvid Soderblom the real deal? How different is the pipeline today compared to a year ago? Bernard answers all that and more.
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Patrick Williams Uses Mental Fortitude for Season's Best Game

Williams uses mental fortitude for season's best game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s difficult to assess Patrick Williams’ season-best performance in Wednesday’s stirring victory over the red-hot Brooklyn Nets without acknowledging Kevin Durant. This isn’t some comparison angle or anything like that. Durant is one...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company

LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Performance Against Bulls Ended With a PED Test

Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance ended with a PED test originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a night for Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard put up a franchise-high 71 points during Monday night’s showdown against the Chicago Bulls. But his performance didn’t only result in praise … it was also followed by a performance-enhancing drug test.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy