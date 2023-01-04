Read full article on original website
Wizards of the Coast OGL Change Draws Ire From Creators and Fans Alike: 'It's Not Right'
The tabletop industry looks to be undergoing a seismic shift based on leaked documents showing that Wizards of the Coast intends to implement a more restricted Open Gaming License (OGL) agreement. According to a recent Gizmodo report, Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast is poised to revoke its longstanding OGL,...
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
Naughty Dog Shares Concept Art From The Last of Us Multiplayer Game, More Details Coming This Year
Naughty Dog has shared new concept art from The Last of Us multiplayer game and promised it will release more information later this year, possibly on the original game's 10th anniversary. Studio co-president Neil Druckmann said in a blog post that, while the game obviously is a multiplayer experience and...
HTC Announces Its Standalone VR Headset
HTC has finally unveiled the HTC Vive XR Elite as an all-in-one VR headset meant to compete with the Meta Quest 2. It's available to preorder now at Amazon. The HTC Vive XR Elite looks unlike most gaming VR headsets in that it’s so compact. The front of the headset only juts out from the front of your face by a few inches. The battery has also been placed within the back headrest, so it’s heavier in the back to the weight off your face. Unfortunately the Vive XR Elite is heavier than the 503g Meta Quest 2 with its total weight sitting at 625g.
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
All Genshin Impact Codes 3.4 Livestream January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive, including Version 3.4 livestream codes. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
Genshin 3.4 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is an upcoming Genshin Impact patch. In addition to the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, this patch will also continue to provide updates for the Genius Invokation TCG as well as updates for Sumeru's desert map. Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Time and Date. The Genshin Impact...
Coral Island Wiki Guide
When Oliver is not attending school with Randy, he lives at the Beach Shack with his father Sunny and mother Eleanor. This page of IGN's Coral Island wiki guide has all the information you need to know about Oliver, one of Starlet's Town Townies, including a guide to the best gifts for Oliver, Oliver's birthday, and Oliver's daily schedule.
Pokemon Go Field Research January 2023
Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for January 2023 in the Season of Mythical Wishes, along with their requirements and rewards. Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops...
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Jan 5
Along with Overwatch 2's first brand-spanking new Seasonal Mode, Battle for Olympus, a host of new hero updates and bug fixes have snuck their way into the Overwatch 2 Patch on January 5, 2023. On this page of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, you can find the full patch notes...
Knockout City - Official TMNT Villains Event Trailer
Knockout City's TMNT Villains event kicks off on January 10, 2023, featuring iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise villains Bebop and Rocksteady, along with the Foot Clan. Check out the latest Knockout City trailer to see what to expect with this TMNT Villains event for the team-based multiplayer action game, including the TMNT Villains Bundle and more.
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Genshin Impact 3.4 Events
Version 3.4 events all feature new events save for the returning Lantern Rite, which is a yearly thing. These events will reward you with primogems, ascension materials, and even a new Lisa outfit!. Lantern Rite is one of, if not, the biggest event in Genshin Impact with a lot of...
TCL's 2023 TV Lineup Drops the 6-Series
Forget everything you know about TCL’s TV lineup as the company is completely changing its product line to two distinct Q- and S-Serieses. There is no direct replacement for the 6-Series per se, but the brand’s new flagship TV is the TCL QM8. This 4K TV features a Mini LED, quantum dots, and a HighBright Ultra panel with over 2,300 local dimming zones to drive contrast that rivals OLED TVs.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Check Out 7 Brutal New Weapons – IGN First
If you’ve played the demo then you already know this, but Team Ninja’s upcoming game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is, well, hard! With a focus on acrobatic Chinese martial arts, wielding weapons in Wo Long may make you feel like a badass, but enemies will quickly bring you back down to earth. To help you gear up for the battle ahead, IGN spoke with Team Ninja to learn about the strengths and disadvantages of some of the game’s weapon types. While Wo Long is still two months away from release (it’s out on March 3, including on Xbox Game Pass), it’s never too early to start preparing.
Safe Codes
Throughout The Last of Us Part 1, you'll discover locked safes that require you to find hidden notes that provide the correct combination in order to open them. Safe code notes are often found in the same area, so if you see a safe that requires a combination, look around the surrounding area for a note. These safes will often reward you with parts and ammunition. Below is a complete list of all four safe code locations that can be found in The Last of Us.
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Says Company Is Entering a Chapter of Rebuilding
Warner Bros. Discovery is entering a new chapter of "relaunching and building" after scrapping a substantial number of films and TV shows last year. As reported by Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said during the Citi 2023 Communications, Media, and Entertainment Conference that, while 2022 was about restructuring, the company is "done with that chapter".
UK Government Extends Investigation of Xbox's Activision Blizzard Deal Due to Its Complexity
The UK government's Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended its investigation into Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard due to the complexity of the case. As reported by GI.biz, the CMA announced an extension of up to eight weeks as it processes the immense amount of evidence as well as the lengthy responses from both Sony and Microsoft and the public.
IGN UK Podcast #678: Wot We Did Over Christmas
Cardy, Dale, and Mat watched and played a lot over the Christmas break, so here's 15 of their favourites. From big hits like Glass Onion and Avatar: The Way of Water to slightly more hidden gems like The Menu and White Noise, there may well be something you like the sound of.
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
