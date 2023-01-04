ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy

Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
Larry Brown Sports

Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans

The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however,... The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
CBS Sports

Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills

Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Good to go for Sunday

Dallas (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams. Even though Kenneth Walker and Dallas both didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, the two running backs will approach the weekend without a designation after both logged some reps during Friday's session. Walker was a full participant in the workout, while Dallas was limited, but the latter still looks like he'll be in strong position to serve as the top change-of-pace option behind the former. Dallas' main competition for the backup role, Travis Homer (ankle), is listed as doubtful and appears likely to miss a second straight game, while the lone other running back on the active roster, Godwin Igwebuike, is typically used on special teams. While Homer was sidelined for last week's win over the Jets, Dallas was productive during his time on the field, carrying seven times for 43 yards and recording three receptions for 55 yards on four targets.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals' disappointing season has eerie similarities to 3-13 team in 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Cardinals have used several colorful adjectives to describe their turbulent and disappointing season to date, which mercifully will finally come to an end here Sunday against the NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers. Among other things, they’ve called it “treacherous” and “devastating,” a “roller coaster” and “a bad...
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17

Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Added to injury report

Burks was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a groin issue, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks practiced fully Tuesday, so his addition to the Titans' injury report Wednesday is noteworthy and could be indicative of an in-practice setback. Tennessee will release its final Week 18 injury report Thursday, at which point more clarity on Burks' status for Saturday's game against the Jaguars should arrive. If available for the showdown for the AFC South title, Burks will be catching passes once again from Joshua Dobbs, who will draw a second straight start after supplanting Malik Willis on the depth chart last week. In last week's loss to the Cowboys, Burks reeled in four of eight targets for 66 yards.
