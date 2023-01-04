ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans announce injury update on Zion Williamson

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) laughs while warming up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday shared an injury update regarding Zion Williamson.

Williamson left Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a hamstring injury. The team said Tuesday that imaging confirmed their suspicions that Williamson had suffered a strained hamstring.

Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

This is a tough development for the Pelicans and Williamson. Williamson is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He has been able to stay healthy until now and had his team 23-14, which is the third-best record in the Western Conference.

New Orleans will need even more from Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum while Williamson is out.

