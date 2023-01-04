ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Victims identified in fatal crashes in Billings over New Year's weekend

By Hailey Monaco
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlXXa_0k2VJGEu00

Two single vehicle crashes took place over the New Year's weekend, leaving two dead and one hospitalized.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred at 10:47 p.m. New Year's Eve. A vehicle traveling west-bound on Interstate 90 lost control near mile marker 449 west of the 27th Street exit. The vehicle went through a fence and into a Yellowstone County Detention Facility storage shed.

The passenger, 34-year-old Glen Myer, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday evening.

The second crash of the night happened just minutes into 2023. At 12:02 a.m. a driver headed east on King Avenue West and launched over a roundabout at the intersection of 56th Street West and King. According to troopers, the vehicle was airborne for 144 feet before hitting a light pole. The driver, 23-year-old Brooklin Warren, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Montana Highway Patrol says speed and alcohol are suspected factors in both crashes.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said the agency saw 2,225 driving under the influence arrests in 2022. That's a 32 percent increase from 2020, when troopers made 1,686 arrests for DUIs.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave

Billings police are asking people to avoid the area of Division Street and 6th Avenue north Friday evening because of a man who climbed onto a rooftop. According to Sgt. Mansur, the BPD, Billings Fire and the AMR are working to rescue the man from a rooftop in that area.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

First responders rescue man stuck in tree in downtown Billings

UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop. The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m. After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Laurel PD asking for help in identifying individuals involved in a theft case

LAUREL, Mont. - The public is being asked to help identify two individuals involved with a theft case. The Laurel Police Department shared photos of the individuals Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Station at (406) 628-8737 and reference case P202300009. No further details have...
KULR8

Columbus police warn of fake $100 bills circulating

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Police are warning people of fake $100 bills circulating in the Columbus area. The bills state “FOR MOTION PICTURES PURPOSES” on them, but Columbus Police say some have been passed around. “Even if you think it is joke to see if a merchant will accept...
COLUMBUS, MT
KULR8

Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
Q2 News

Q2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy