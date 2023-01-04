Pelicans star Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Tuesday that star forward Zion Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks after suffering a right hamstring strain Monday.

In a 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Williamson led the Pelicans with 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds but left the game early in the second half with the hamstring strain and was deemed out midway through the fourth.

He underwent an MRI on Tuesday and was ruled out for Wednesday’s home game against the Houston Rockets before the team’s announcement.

The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29 starts this season. Williamson missed all of last season after having surgery on a broken foot, but he had missed just eight games in 2022-23, including three in December while in health and safety protocol.

Second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram (toe contusion) will miss his 19th straight game and reserve Larry Nance Jr. (neck) was also ruled out against Houston.

