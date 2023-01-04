Read full article on original website
KXLY
No, you shouldn’t pry your braces off with a spoon. These TikTok hacks are making dentists cringe
A new wave of TikTok trends has dentists cringing and warning young people of “Do It Yourself” dangers when it comes to teeth. DIY dental “hacks” have gone viral on the social media platform and can range from short tutorials on how to make your own veneers to prying off braces with a spoon.
KXLY
Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight
WASHINGTON — America’s employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy even as the Federal Reserve is rapidly raising interest rates to try to slow economic growth and the pace of hiring. With companies continuing to add jobs across the economy, the...
Here’s how not to be stressed out all the time
In the self help aisle of any bookstore, there are plenty of books touting the benefits of relaxation, a sort of Marie Kondo approach to ridding your life of stressors (Is it stressful? Toss it out!). But avoidance is the wrong way to think about stress, writes Elissa Epel in her new book, “The Stress Prescription: Seven Days to More Joy and Ease” (Penguin Life), which draws on scientific research about stress and the physical impact it can have on the body. “You can’t eliminate all stressors…stress is interwoven into even the most joyful and fulfilling aspects of our lives: everything...
KXLY
FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses
The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a rule that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries. The proposed rule would prevent employers from...
