In the self help aisle of any bookstore, there are plenty of books touting the benefits of relaxation, a sort of Marie Kondo approach to ridding your life of stressors (Is it stressful? Toss it out!). But avoidance is the wrong way to think about stress, writes Elissa Epel in her new book, “The Stress Prescription: Seven Days to More Joy and Ease” (Penguin Life), which draws on scientific research about stress and the physical impact it can have on the body. “You can’t eliminate all stressors…stress is interwoven into even the most joyful and fulfilling aspects of our lives: everything...

