Billings, MT

Look! This Artist Paints Billings, One Day at a Time

Meeting people like Dan make me hopeful for a bright future in the city of Billings. I met Dan at a burlesque show here in town last October and we got to chatting about collaborating on some art projects. I was scrolling social media the other day and I saw a post about his next art project that he wants YOU to be a part of. We had him on the Mix Morning show with Michael and I, to talk all things art and an event in the near future.
An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner

I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
beckersasc.com

Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages

Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
KULR8

Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
Laurel man creates movie magic in new Western ‘Sanctified’ screening at Vue & Brew

You might not consider when you’re watching a good Western how a rifle bullet can tear through an outlaw’s leg in such a believable way. But Bobby Brooks notices. As a kid growing up in southern Texas, Brooks watched Spaghetti Westerns, featuring stars like Clint Eastwood, and he was intrigued by the special effects. Fast forward a few decades, and Brooks is the guy who can make those shoot-em-up scenes look real. One of his latest films, “Sanctified,” will be screened this weekend in Laurel at the Vue & Brew. Brooks is proud of his work on the film, including his unusual stint of being a stunt double for a woman portraying a nun.
Billings Library Welcomes You In For First Movie Night of 2023

On Friday, January 6th at 5:30 pm, the community room at Billings Public Library will host Friday Night Fun: a Labyrinth Shout-Along. This interactive screening of Jim Henson's beloved movie is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. Come prepared to shout, dance, and sing along as Sarah embarks on her journey through the labyrinth to rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King, Jareth (played by David Bowie).
NewsTalk 95.5

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
KULR8

First responders rescue man stuck in tree in downtown Billings

UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop. The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m. After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave

Billings police are asking people to avoid the area of Division Street and 6th Avenue north Friday evening because of a man who climbed onto a rooftop. According to Sgt. Mansur, the BPD, Billings Fire and the AMR are working to rescue the man from a rooftop in that area.
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

