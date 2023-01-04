Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPFO
Contractor files for bankruptcy in wake of Sebago Lake zoning violation accusations
RAYMOND (WGME) -- A contractor is filing for bankruptcy amid state and local scrutiny over shoreline work done to the property along Sebago Lake. Raymond officials accused Big Lake Marine Construction, the property owner and another contractor of a series of shoreland zoning violations. Those town leaders say work was...
WPFO
Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
WPFO
Volunteers plan to help repair storm damage in Saco Saturday
SACO (WGME) – A group effort is planned to repair storm damage in Saco. Members of Saco Bay Trails say the storm before Christmas floated the walking bridge on the Atlantic Way Trail in Saco about 60 feet up the trail. Saturday, volunteers and members of the UNE hockey...
WPFO
March of Dimes releases disappointing report card on premature births in Maine
When it comes to premature births, a new report card from March of Dimes found the grades aren't good for Maine. Maine got a C+. The U.S. is even lower with a D-. When it comes to infant mortality rates, Maine is higher than the national average. According to experts,...
WPFO
2 arrested on drug charges after search of Augusta apartment
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Augusta Police Department says two men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a search of an apartment on Summer Street. Police say they searched an apartment at 17 Summer Street around 11:40 a.m. During the search, police say they found firearms, money drugs and contraband.
WPFO
Police investigating after body found in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
WPFO
Lewiston police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with home
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
WPFO
Wells man indicted on 18 counts including terror charges for New Year's Eve attack
NEW YORK CITY (WGME)-- A young man from Maine accused of attacking NYPD officers on New Year's Eve is now facing more charges, including several related to terrorism. On Friday evening, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced that 19-year-old Trevor Bickford has been indicted by a grand jury. He...
WPFO
One dead, one injured after crash in Woolwich
WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says they responded Friday afternoon to reports of a crash in Woolwich. The crash happened on Route 1 at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge. According to witnesses, a Subaru traveling south on Route 1 crossed over the center line into...
WPFO
2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
WPFO
Police search for suspects who stole handguns from West Paris sporting goods store
WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The search continues for whoever stole several guns from a sporting goods store in western Maine. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says just after midnight on December 8, two people entered J&K Sporting Goods in West Paris and stole several handguns. The ATF...
WPFO
Maine middle school basketball team for deaf/hard of hearing breaks barriers on court
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Maine students broke barriers on the court Wednesday. For the first time since 2017, the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf has assembled a basketball team. Enrollment in the school has increased in recent years, and...
WPFO
Search underway for missing man last seen working in Boothbay yard
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a Mane man who has been missing since Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Thomas Harris of Boothbay was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. His roommate reported finding Harris'...
WPFO
'I'm devastated:' Gorham apartment tenants left without homes after truck hits building
GORHAM (WGME) -- A truck smashed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. Investigators say the pickup truck was traveling towards Buxton on Narragansett Street and crossed over the center line before hitting a car traveling in the other direction. "The pickup truck then...
WPFO
Police searching for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
WPFO
Leavitt QB named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year
PORTLAND (WGME) – Leavitt all-star quarterback Noah Carpenter was named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year Friday. Carpenter is coming off a phenomenal season, leading the Hornets to an undefeated record and a Class C state championship. The junior totaled over 3,100 yards of total offense to go along with an amazing 49 touchdowns, 27 through the air and 22 more on the ground.
WPFO
Former UNE star faces off against Mariners Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Mariners home game Friday against Adirondack is a complete sellout, the second one in franchise history. The game also marks the return of Biddeford native and former UNE star Brady Fleurent, who joined Adirondack just before Christmas and is excited to be back home playing in front of family and friends!
WPFO
'It's just a fun night out': Maine Mariners host Throwback Night
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Mariners have a big match-up Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. And if you need a little nostalgia or just a fun atmosphere, it’s Throwback Night. We're going back to the 1990's. There are special Nickelodeon-themed jerseys. Tickets are just $8.
Comments / 0