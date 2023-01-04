ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
LEWISTON, ME
Volunteers plan to help repair storm damage in Saco Saturday

SACO (WGME) – A group effort is planned to repair storm damage in Saco. Members of Saco Bay Trails say the storm before Christmas floated the walking bridge on the Atlantic Way Trail in Saco about 60 feet up the trail. Saturday, volunteers and members of the UNE hockey...
SACO, ME
2 arrested on drug charges after search of Augusta apartment

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Augusta Police Department says two men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a search of an apartment on Summer Street. Police say they searched an apartment at 17 Summer Street around 11:40 a.m. During the search, police say they found firearms, money drugs and contraband.
AUGUSTA, ME
Police investigating after body found in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
LEWISTON, ME
Lewiston police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with home

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
LEWISTON, ME
One dead, one injured after crash in Woolwich

WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says they responded Friday afternoon to reports of a crash in Woolwich. The crash happened on Route 1 at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge. According to witnesses, a Subaru traveling south on Route 1 crossed over the center line into...
WOOLWICH, ME
2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
PORTLAND, ME
Search underway for missing man last seen working in Boothbay yard

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a Mane man who has been missing since Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Thomas Harris of Boothbay was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. His roommate reported finding Harris'...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Leavitt QB named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year

PORTLAND (WGME) – Leavitt all-star quarterback Noah Carpenter was named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year Friday. Carpenter is coming off a phenomenal season, leading the Hornets to an undefeated record and a Class C state championship. The junior totaled over 3,100 yards of total offense to go along with an amazing 49 touchdowns, 27 through the air and 22 more on the ground.
TURNER, ME
Former UNE star faces off against Mariners Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Mariners home game Friday against Adirondack is a complete sellout, the second one in franchise history. The game also marks the return of Biddeford native and former UNE star Brady Fleurent, who joined Adirondack just before Christmas and is excited to be back home playing in front of family and friends!
BIDDEFORD, ME
'It's just a fun night out': Maine Mariners host Throwback Night

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Mariners have a big match-up Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. And if you need a little nostalgia or just a fun atmosphere, it’s Throwback Night. We're going back to the 1990's. There are special Nickelodeon-themed jerseys. Tickets are just $8.
PORTLAND, ME

