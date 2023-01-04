ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

kgns.tv

Another warm day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday some areas may experiences some patchy fog in your early commute . This morning were looking at cloudy skies in the low 60s with slightly humid conditions. Areas along the Texas coast and in the deep south also have fog this morning and there’s a...
ZAPATA, TX
ValleyCentral

Front coming Sunday may bring rain and chance of a storm

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been awhile since deep south Texas received a dose of rain. The most-recent drought monitor shows dry and moderate drought conditions creeping into northern parts of the Rio Grande Valley. However, a cold front will give us some rain and even a chance for a storm on Sunday and […]
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Another pleasant day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Thursday grab your jacket another cool start to our day temps in the low 50s this morning. It’s looking like a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine increasing temps into the upper 70s and low 80s a high of 79. Tonight with the increasing of...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!

Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
towntalkradio.com

Texas Drought Outlook for 2023

2022 was one of the driest years on record for Terry County. According to the South Plains Underground Water District, Terry County’s underground water level decreased by nearly a quarter of an inch. This is significant. The County finished the year at just under 11 inches on the average. The County average rainfall is 17.79. It doesn’t take a math whiz to see the variation here.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
TYLER, TX
KXII.com

Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit

Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
BEAUMONT, TX

