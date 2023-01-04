ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Inflatable paddle boards sold at Costco recalled due to drowning hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HvQ4_0k2VHQtM00

( WHTM ) – The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall notice for inflatable paddle boards sold at Costco that could pose a drowning hazard.

According to the CPSC , the recall affects about 13,300 products:

  • Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board
  • ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Board
  • ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks
  • ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak (a combined stand-up paddle board and kayak hybrid)

According to the recall issued on Dec. 29, “the glue on the inflatable paddle boards can separate at the seams, and the paddle boards can deflate unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard.”

The Body Glove boards were sold from December 2021 through July 2022 for about $630. The ULI boards were sold from July 2021 through July 2022 for between $700 and $800.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4I2f_0k2VHQtM00
These inflatable paddle boards are being recalled due to a drowning hazard. (CPSC)

Consumers are being warned to stop using the recalled boards and return them to Costco for a full refund or contact Surf 9 for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Surf 9 can be contacted toll-free at 866-696-9257 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@surf9.com , or online . Consumers can also go to www.surf9.com and click on “Press” then “Recalls” at the top or bottom of the page.

Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Walmart offers refunds after Kansas sales tax change

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart admits that some of its Kansas stores charged too much sales tax after a new Kansas law started on Sunday. The law cuts the state sales tax on food by 2.5%. However, some Walmart customers contacted KSN News to say they paid more sales tax. Their receipts correctly showed two […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Two killed in northeast Kansas crash

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
SABETHA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy