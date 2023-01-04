Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi sees more out-of-state homebuyers; Canadians, Californians purchase on Maui
More out-of-state residents bought Hawaiʻi houses in the first three quarters of last year compared with the same time in previous years, according to a state report. The report showed about 25% of single-family homes from January to September of 2022 were bought by out-of-state residents. Of those, 23% of purchases were from the US Mainland and 2% were from international residents.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Record-breaking’ demand for healthcare takes toll on workers at Maui hospital
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Employees at Maui’s only acute care hospital are crying out for help. They say they can’t keep up with the current demand for healthcare. “We’re tired. We’re understaffed, underpaid, undervalued,” said Maui Memorial Medical Center maintenance worker Leonard Rodrigues Jr. Rodrigues has...
Maui County Council is one member short
Eight out of nine Maui County Council members took the oath of office this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
KITV.com
hawaiipublicradio.org
hawaiinewsnow.com
KITV.com
Suspect sought for home invasion, assault in upcountry Maui
PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on Maui are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a home invasion and assault in the Pukalani area over the weekend. Surveillance footage captured clear images of the suspect. According to Maui police, the man entered a Pukalani home on Sunday and assaulted the owner. Investigators did not specify the type of assault.
mauinow.com
Maui police release body cam footage of officer involved shooting
*NOTE: This video and story contains graphic details and images. Update: (Jan. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.) Maui police released body camera footage Tuesday of a shooting last week in which an officer, responding to a suicidal man in Kahului, fatally shot the 29-year-old resident. Maui police have since identified the...
