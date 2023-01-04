ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi sees more out-of-state homebuyers; Canadians, Californians purchase on Maui

More out-of-state residents bought Hawaiʻi houses in the first three quarters of last year compared with the same time in previous years, according to a state report. The report showed about 25% of single-family homes from January to September of 2022 were bought by out-of-state residents. Of those, 23% of purchases were from the US Mainland and 2% were from international residents.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
MAKAWAO, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui police release body camera footage from fatal shooting

WAILUKU, Hawaiʻi — A Maui police officer shot a man who charged at him with a long object raised above his head and ignored commands to stop, according to body-camera footage. The officer yelled “stop,” at least five times before firing his gun, The Maui News reported Wednesday....
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Suspect sought for home invasion, assault in upcountry Maui

PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on Maui are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a home invasion and assault in the Pukalani area over the weekend. Surveillance footage captured clear images of the suspect. According to Maui police, the man entered a Pukalani home on Sunday and assaulted the owner. Investigators did not specify the type of assault.
PUKALANI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police release body cam footage of officer involved shooting

*NOTE: This video and story contains graphic details and images. Update: (Jan. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.) Maui police released body camera footage Tuesday of a shooting last week in which an officer, responding to a suicidal man in Kahului, fatally shot the 29-year-old resident. Maui police have since identified the...
KAHULUI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy