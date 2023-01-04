Read full article on original website
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back The Princess of Alabasta
One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen franchise's manga, and with this marketed as the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, readers are crossing their fingers that each member of the ever-expanding cast will make a comeback. While the Princess of Alabasta, Vivi, is currently unaccounted for in this latest storyline, or the War For Wano Arc that came before, fans are still honoring the brief member of Luffy's crew with cosplay and other fan works.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
ComicBook
New Gears of War Game Revealed
The COG army will soon be facing the Locust Horde in a whole new way, as today it was announced that Gears of War will be featured in a new game from Steamforged Games. Steamforged is known for adapting games like Elden Ring, Resident Evil, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more, and now they will be entering the Gears of War universe with Gears of War: The Card Game. We don't have a ton of details yet, though we do know the game will be launching in 2023, and you can get your first look at the new game below. You can also sign up for notifications on the game right here.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals Unexpected DLC
Another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has supposedly leaked online ahead of its reveal with new rumors suggesting that this upcoming DLC will focus on an arc from the original Dragon Ball series. According to these leaks, this DLC will be centered around the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai, the tournament which featured characters like Goku, Piccolo, Tien, and more. Bandai Namco naturally has not yet announced any plans for a DLC of this kind, but it's supposedly going to be releasing after the next one we already know is focused on Bardock.
ComicBook
Persona 6 Reveal Seemingly Teased by Insider
It seems like Persona 6 could be revealed sooner than expected if a new tease from one insider is to be believed. To kick off 2023, Atlus informed fans that it will have a number of announcements to make over the course of the year that are tied to unannounced projects. While Persona 6 itself is hoped by many to be one of these eventual reveals, it sounds like there's a slight chance that the coming year could finally bring with it this long-awaited unveiling.
ComicBook
Naruto: It Seems Sasuke's Choice to Leave Konoha Was Harder Than We Knew
One of the most pivotal moments in Sasuke Uchiha's life in the original Naruto series was when he decided to leave the Hidden Leaf Village in the past, looking to become stronger by training with the nefarious snake ninja known as Orochimaru. With the "Sasuke Retrieval Arc" still considered to be one of the greatest storylines of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen masterpiece to date, the databook for the series reveals that the Uchiha's decision to leave his fellow Konoha ninjas was one of his most difficult decisions.
ComicBook
M3GAN Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Impressive Score
2023 is officially here and there's one new character who is about to dominate the year... M3GAN! M3GAN is the new horror-thriller from Blumhouse that became an instant hit on social media when the trailer dropped last year. The new movie follows a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion, but her creation has unimaginable consequences. M3GAN officially hits theaters tomorrow night, and it's already up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive critics' score. After 34 reviews, the first horror film of 2023 has a 97% score. You can check out some of the reviews below...
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO Behind the Scenes Video Highlights Show's Powerful Story
HBO's The Last of Us has received a new behind-the-scenes video that takes fans into the show's most powerful moments. The Last of Us is one of gaming's most acclaimed titles thanks to its powerful story, brutal gameplay, and phenomenal characters. Although it wears its inspirations on its sleeve, the game was massively praised and won numerous game of the year awards when it launched in 2013. Its sequel was met with a bit more criticism, but was still hailed as an achievement by critics upon its release in 2020. Naturally, the success of the first game led to Hollywood wanting to cash in on the brand and after a movie adaptation failed to get off of the ground, an HBO series was greenlit.
ComicBook
One of Steam's Most Wishlisted Games Gets a New Trailer
One of the Steam platform's most wishlisted games got a new trailer showing off gameplay and some pretty impressive graphics this week thanks to Nvidia's CES 2023 showcase. The game in question is called The Day Before, an open-world survival MMO that was supposed to be out in 2022 but was delayed to 2023. It'll be out in just a few short months now, and ahead of that release, we've gotten to see a bit more of what it boasts.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Celebrates the New Year with Cute Cosplay Art
2023 is the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac, and manga artists have been trying their hand at placing some of their biggest characters in rabbit outfits to ring in the new year right. Luckily for Kohei Horikoshi and his artistic assistants, My Hero Academia has a rabbit hero that has been gaining in popularity over the years in Mirko. With the high-jumping crime fighter playing a significant role in the anime adaptation's sixth season, an assistant to Horikoshi has imagined the female students of Class 1-A sporting Mirko's aesthetic.
ComicBook
How to Play Saints Row Free This Weekend
Reception to last year's Saints Row reboot was a bit mixed, and fans of the Ubisoft series might have held off on buying it, as a result. This weekend, Xbox is hosting a Free Play Days weekend, which allows Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play select titles free for a limited time. One of the three games being offered this weekend is Saints Row, alongside Cricket 22 and For the King. The three games can be played free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For players looking for a new game, the trial is the perfect way to try before they buy!
ComicBook
Groo: Gods Against Groo 2 Preview Brings Chaos to the Skies (Exclusive)
Groo is happy living his new immortal existence as a God, but unfortunately, the other Gods aren't so thrilled about the situation and have taken things into their own hands. That conflict sets the stage for Dark Horse Comics' Groo: Gods Against Groo, and now we've got an exclusive preview of issue #2 right here! The Gods finally hit their limits on the chaos caused by Groo, and they seek to battle him and kick him out. Those who know Groo though know that is much easier said than done, and as you can see in the new preview, soon the other Gods learn that lesson as well. You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.
ComicBook
Classic PS1 Franchise Seemingly Returning Sooner Than Expected
A video game franchise that has its roots on the original PlayStation might be coming back sooner than anticipated. In the final months of 2022, longtime publisher Konami announced that it would be bringing back its classic PS1 RPG series, Suikoden, with a new remaster on modern platforms. And while this new version of the first two installments were broadly said to launch in 2023, a recent leak suggests that they'll be releasing sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Pay Tribute to Iconic Video Game Franchises at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Two of professional wrestling's greatest talent finally met inside the squared circle. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw Kenny Omega challenge Will Ospreay for his IWGP United States Championship in a match that had been building for years. Following his exit from the far east in January 2019, Omega called upon Ospreay to fill his shoes in the company as he ventured to America for AEW. Even as Ospreay rose the ranks, Omega was quick to criticize the Aerial Assassin's abilities, claiming his five-star matches were ultimately forgettable and that he had failed to perform in front of capacity crowds.
