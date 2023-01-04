Read full article on original website
Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.
Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own...
Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem
Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.
RideApart
After The Hornet And Transalp, Is Honda Working On A GB750?
Honda went to work in Fall 2022. After debuting the CB750 Hornet at Intermot in October, Big Red hit us with a one-two combo by dropping the XL750 Transalp at EICMA. Both models leveraged historic Honda nameplates but championed an all-new parallel-twin powerplant to meet today’s middleweight class demands.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles
Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Popculture
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know: When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire. Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
