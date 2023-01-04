ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars sue over 1968 film’s teen nude scene

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhH0I_0k2VGUk900

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two stars of 1968’s “Romeo and Juliet” sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.

Olivia Hussey, then 15 and now 71, and Leonard Whiting, then 16 now 72, filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging sexual abuse, sexual harassment and fraud.

Director Franco Zeffirelli, who died in 2019, initially told the two that they would wear flesh-colored undergarments in the bedroom scene that comes late in the movie and was shot on the final days of filming, the suit alleges.

But on the morning of the shoot, Zeffirelli told Whiting, who played Romeo, and Hussey, who played Juliet, that they would wear only body makeup, while still assuring them the camera would be positioned in a way that would not show nudity, according to the suit.

Idaho murder suspect stopped twice by police during cross-country trip

Yet they were filmed in the nude without their knowledge, in violation of California and federal laws against indecency and the exploitation of children, the suit says.

Zeffirelli told them they must act in the nude “or the Picture would fail” and their careers would be hurt, the suit said. The actors “believed they had no choice but to act in the nude in body makeup as demanded.”

Whiting’s bare buttocks and Hussey’s bare breasts are briefly shown during the scene.

The film, and its theme song, were major hits at the time, and has been shown to generations of high school students studying the Shakespeare play since.

The court filing says the Hussey and Whiting have suffered emotional damage and mental anguish for decades, and that each had careers that did not reflect the success of the movie.

It says given that suffering and the revenue brought in by the film since its release, the actors are entitled to damages of more than $500 million.

An email seeking comment from representatives of Paramount was not immediately returned.

The lawsuit was filed under a California law temporarily suspending the statute of limitations for child sex abuse, which has led to a host of new lawsuits and the revival of many others that were previously dismissed.

Airline passenger claims United was ‘lying’ about lost luggage after AirTag showed it at ‘mystery’ building

Hussey defended the scene in a 2018 interview with Variety , which first reported the lawsuit, for the film’s 50th anniversary.

“Nobody my age had done that before,” she said, adding that Zeffirelli shot it tastefully. “It was needed for the film.”

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Hussey and Whiting have.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest files suit

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II, 28, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed […]
AKRON, OH
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio high school struck by gunfire

No one was injured and only the outside of the building was hit by the gunshots. The shooter(s), who have not been identified, were in a black colored SUV and fled the scene.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

2 killed, 1 injured in Dayton shooting: Investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second victim has died after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to Banker Place by the intersection with Oldfield Road on reports of two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police: Man shot, injured in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton, authorities say. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews received a call at 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man shot. Officers responded to Madden Hills Drive in Dayton and found the man. Police brought the person injured […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Four suspects in custody in connection with Ohio homicide

A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy