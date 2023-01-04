Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Investigating the Assault of Two Elderly Males at the Carlotta Grange
On January 3 emergency personnel responded to the Carlotta Grange where they discovered a male subject suffering from what the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office characterized as “suspicious medical injuries”. At the time, scanner traffic indicated the reporting party was an individual driving a green van that had...
kymkemp.com
Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center
On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
kymkemp.com
Stabbing Reported in Eureka
A little before 10:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed in the leg at Mcdonald’s in the 1700 block of 4th Street in Eureka. A Eureka Police officer arrived and confirmed there was a victim in the drive-through at the restaurant. An ambulance and fire personnel were requested to respond.
AOL Corp
Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility
A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
kymkemp.com
Missing Eureka Man Located Safe
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Robert Samek has been located safe in the City of Eureka. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community and the Eureka Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. Earlier: HCSO Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating...
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Eureka Yesterday Morning Caused $200,000 Damage
At 0647 Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 2135 California Street in Eureka. The first arriving unit was quickly on scene and reported a working fire...
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Traffic Accident on 299 as Resources are Strained Due to Storm Impacts
The Humboldt Division of CHP is reminding residents to stay home if possible due to storm conditions and a strained emergency response team that has been responding to multiple life-safety hazards as well as traffic hazards across the North Coast. Paul Craft, Public Information Officer for the Humboldt area CHP,...
waste360.com
Body Found in Recology Recycling Bin
A woman's body was found on a Recology recycling truck during the collection process. Based on the route, a representative said that the body had been picked up somewhere in the limits of Eureka, Calif. As an investigation begins, officers are working to identify and notify next of kin. Read...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Good News!] HCSO Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating Eureka Man Missing Since December 27th
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate at-risk missing person Robert Wayne Samek, age 66, of Myrtletown, Eureka. Samek was reported missing on Dec.30, 2022 by his DHHS case manager. He was last seen December...
kymkemp.com
January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: 101 Reopened at Last Chance In Del Norte, Numerous Humboldt Roadways Remain Closed
Crews have cleared the slide at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County and U.S. Highway 101 is now back open, Caltrans reports. A slide has closed U.S. Highway 101 at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County, with no current estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans. Crews are...
kymkemp.com
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
kymkemp.com
Tree Falls on Arcata Home During Storm, Injures at Least One
A tree fell on a home in the 800 block of Diamond Drive in Arcata about 11 a.m. today. Two people were trapped in the upstairs of the home. An ambulance responded to the scene and left with at least one patient. Over this morning, we have heard at least...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Earthquakes Get Dedicated Long-Term Recovery Line
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency:. Humboldt County has established a call center to assist local residents experiencing a loss of housing related to the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The Long-Term Recovery Line, at 707-441-5000, is available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,...
kymkemp.com
Phone Scam Claiming to Be From Public Defender’s Office
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Public Defender’s Office and tells the victim that a family member has been arrested. The scammer instructs the victim to wire money in order for the Public Defender’s Office to represent their family member and/or get them out of custody.
kymkemp.com
Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) Extreme Weather Shelter Is Up, Protecting Unhoused Individuals
Article courtesy of the Mad River Union. As major rainstorms batter the breadth of California this week, Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) Extreme Weather Shelter is up, running and protecting unhoused individuals. Located at The Grove, AHP’s new, 60-bed, permanent supportive housing complex in Valley West, the shelter housed 31...
North Coast Journal
Rio Dell Restaurants Reopen with Losses
A determined person could eat at every restaurant in Rio Dell in a single day. Businesses along Wildwood Avenue took losses in the aftermath of the 6.4 earthquake that hit the tiny Eel River Valley town especially hard. Beyond the damage from the quake, like damaged equipment and dining rooms, the days without power and water made it impossible for most to operate and destroyed perishables stocked in refrigerators and freezers.
