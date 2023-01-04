Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-275 in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the crash blocking west I-275 in Taylor Mill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking a stretch of interstate in Kenton County following a crash in Taylor Mill. Cameras...
WTVQ
2 men arrested for Versailles Road stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Thursday after a 28-year-old was stabbed earlier this week on Versailles Road. Hunter Townsend, 25, and Keith Merritt, 52, allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old in the 2200 block of Versailles Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 28-year-old was taken to a local...
wymt.com
Kentucky drivers urged to be alert in school zones
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be alert, especially in school zones. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was nearly hit by a driver while directing school traffic Thursday. We’re told the deputy is okay, but the sheriff’s office says this is something that they come face-to-face with all too often.
fox56news.com
Small plane crashes in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries reported. FOX 56 News is still working to learn what caused the accident and will provide...
wdrb.com
Recent winter storm causes flood damage on University of Kentucky campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recent winter storm brought flood damage to at least 36 building on the University of Kentucky's campus. According to a report by LEX18, crews are trying to clean everything up before students come back from break Monday. There are multiple problems like busted pipes, busted...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
WKYT 27
Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about two weeks since a massive winter storm hit the commonwealth. That storm brought power outages, broken pipes and water damage to several communities. Since then, we continue to hear from people still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Many tenants in...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
fox56news.com
Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023
At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
WTVQ
Lexington firefighter donates kidney to 7-year-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gratitude is pouring in for a Lexington firefighter after he donated a kidney to a fellow firefighter’s 7-year-old son. Seven-year-old John developed a rare disease from E-coli called hemolytic uremic syndrome nearly two years ago, which ultimately “destroyed” his kidneys causing him to need a transplant. HUS is a condition that can happen when the small blood vessels in your kidneys become damaged and inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic.
fox56news.com
Rising water causes flooding in Scott County
Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
Statewide computer issue causes problems for Ky. county clerk’s offices
Statewide computer issue causes problems for Ky. county clerk’s offices
WTVQ
A message in a bottle returns to Ky. man 37 years after tossing it into ocean
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Kentucky man put a message in a bottle when he was a child and threw it into the ocean off the Florida coast while on a trip. It somehow found its way back to him 37 years later. “It’s something you never thought would happen,”...
Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses
"If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”
horseandrider.com
Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles
A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
WTVQ
Boyle County Schools crossing guard hit by car while directing traffic
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.
WKYT 27
Ky. school rallies to support hospitalized staff member
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Paris Independent School staff member is in recovery after a car collision left him in the hospital, but the tight-knit town is showing its support. Kelly Vice is the director of technology for Paris City Schools. Vice didn’t make it in to work on Tuesday...
WKYT 27
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
Comments / 0