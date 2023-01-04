ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KY

WTVQ

2 men arrested for Versailles Road stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Thursday after a 28-year-old was stabbed earlier this week on Versailles Road. Hunter Townsend, 25, and Keith Merritt, 52, allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old in the 2200 block of Versailles Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 28-year-old was taken to a local...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky drivers urged to be alert in school zones

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be alert, especially in school zones. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was nearly hit by a driver while directing school traffic Thursday. We’re told the deputy is okay, but the sheriff’s office says this is something that they come face-to-face with all too often.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Small plane crashes in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries reported. FOX 56 News is still working to learn what caused the accident and will provide...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Recent winter storm causes flood damage on University of Kentucky campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recent winter storm brought flood damage to at least 36 building on the University of Kentucky's campus. According to a report by LEX18, crews are trying to clean everything up before students come back from break Monday. There are multiple problems like busted pipes, busted...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
GEORGETOWN, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023

At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington firefighter donates kidney to 7-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gratitude is pouring in for a Lexington firefighter after he donated a kidney to a fellow firefighter’s 7-year-old son. Seven-year-old John developed a rare disease from E-coli called hemolytic uremic syndrome nearly two years ago, which ultimately “destroyed” his kidneys causing him to need a transplant. HUS is a condition that can happen when the small blood vessels in your kidneys become damaged and inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rising water causes flooding in Scott County

Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
horseandrider.com

Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles

A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Boyle County Schools crossing guard hit by car while directing traffic

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. school rallies to support hospitalized staff member

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Paris Independent School staff member is in recovery after a car collision left him in the hospital, but the tight-knit town is showing its support. Kelly Vice is the director of technology for Paris City Schools. Vice didn’t make it in to work on Tuesday...
PARIS, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE

