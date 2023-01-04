Read full article on original website
Robert Peter Zucconi obituary 1951~2023
Robert Peter Zucconi, age 71, of Orrstown, PA passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born March 6, 1951 in Ossining, NY, the son of the late Joseph John and Ida Frances (Odorico) Zucconi. Peter graduated from Ossining High School. He attended Eisenhower College in...
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
Calvin J Frederick obituary 1940~2023
Calvin J Frederick, Jr., 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 29, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Calvin J. Frederick, Sr. and Isabella Clugston Frederick. Calvin was employed as Field Superintendent at Nitterhouse Concrete Products...
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023
Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
Robert Shank Bollinger obituary 1941~2022
Robert Shank Bollinger, age 81, of Great Cacapon, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA. Born in Chambersburg, PA, on March 15, 1941, he was the son of the late George W. and Eunice E. Shank Bollinger. Mr. Bollinger was a 1959...
Robert D Alleman obituary 1947~2023
Robert D Alleman, 75, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past five months. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
Debra Lynn Crawford obituary 1955~2023
Debra Lynn Crawford, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 1, 2023, peacefully at home. She was born on August 8, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to Eugene and Verlo (Heller) Shupp. Debra spent the majority of her life loving and worrying about others, consistently pushing to be the best...
Martha B Kulkusky obituary 1924~2023
Ms. Martha B Kulkusky, 98, a resident of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the nursing home. Born July 27, 1924 in Haddock, PA she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Bobeck) Kulkusky. She and her first husband, Andrew Greybush, were married...
Ralph K Baker obituary 1930~2023
Mr. Ralph K Baker, 92, formerly of the Greencastle and Waynesboro areas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Born May 1, 1930 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wilbur A. and Florence (Deihl) Baker. Mr. Baker served in the United States Army...
Ralph D Carey obituary 1939~2023
Ralph D Carey, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born in August 21, 1939 in Bendersville, to the late John F. and Rosie (Warrenfeltz) Carey. Ralph was a Veteran of the US Army. Ralph was employed as an equipment...
Phyllis Comley Goshorn Albright 1926~2023
Phyllis Comley Goshorn Albright, 96, of Shippensburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 4, 2023, at the Shook Home, Chambersburg. She is rejoicing and celebrating!. She was born on March 6, 1926, in Huntington, PA, the daughter of the late James and Grace (Rohland) Comley. She...
Ross C Mohn obituary 1933~2022
Ross C Mohn, age 89 of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully at WellSpan Health Chambersburg Hospital on December 30, 2022. He was born June 13, 1933 in Oakville, PA to the late Roy and Kathryn P. (Cramer) Mohn. Ross was widowed by his wife, Doris (Morrison) Mohn in 2019. Ross was...
Lambert Lee Clippinger obituary 1934~2022
Lambert Lee Clippinger, age 88, formerly of Breezewood, PA, passed away at the long-term care unit at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg PA on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. Lambert was born on June 26th, 1934, in Wells Tannery, PA, the son of the late Eugene and Esther Wright...
Carol Heagey Wilson obituary 1946~2022
Carol Heagey Wilson, age 76, of Abbottstown, PA, formerly of Bakersville, NC, went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep December 28, 2022. A native of Mitchell County, NC she was the daughter of the late John and Nettie Jane King Greene. She was previously employed as...
Laurie Ann Klenzing Smith 1966~2022
Ms. Laurie Ann Klenzing Smith, 56, of Chambersburg, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 4, 1966, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Robert Emory and Donna Rae Fisher Klenzing of Modoc, Indiana. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Laurie was...
Alice M Stepler obituary 1928~2023
Alice M Stepler, 94 of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at the Shook Home, where she had resided the last few years. Born April 29, 1928 in Perulock, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. Swarner and Ella May Longacre, and widower to the late Lester L. Stepler, who passed away September 26, 2011.
Connor R. Hollenbach, 19
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Connor R. Hollenbach, age 19, a beloved son, family member and friend passed suddenly on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home. Those who knew Connor, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Connor was born in Danville, Pennsylvania to...
William Terry “Bill” Coble obituary 1943~2022
William Terry “Bill” Coble, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Friday, December 30, 2022. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late William W. and Lillie M. Lowans Coble. A 1962 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Bill went...
Gerald J Zisa obituary 1928~2022
Gerald J Zisa, age 94, of Greencastle died peacefully Friday, December 30th, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born September 26, 1928, in Paterson, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Felice and Emmanuela (Pluchino) Zisa, and brother of five siblings who preceded him in death. On June 18th,...
