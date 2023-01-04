ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

Five Heart Podcast 310: B1G Greater Than SEC and Our Recruiting Class

On this episode of the Five Heart Podcast, Greg and Jon discuss the Big Ten’s clear superiority over other conferences, especially the SEC. How can that be?. We hate each other. We don’t rally around the sole survivor and chant B-I-G! B-I-G! We partake of the timeless act of schadenfreude. We revel in our rivals’ misery.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Huskers Finalize 2023 Recruiting Class

The Huskers recently finalized their 2023 recruiting class, a very large class for wrestling. With 12 incoming high school seniors as well as one transfer that’s already on campus, Nebraska will again be a very young team next season. As it stands right now, Nebraska has 33 wrestlers on...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy