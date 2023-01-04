Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
wmay.com
Bill Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jail Even Longer
Legislation has passed the Illinois Senate that could leave mentally ill prisoners in county jails for longer periods of time. Currently, the state Department of Human Services is supposed to transfer inmates who are unfit to stand trial to a suitable psychiatric facility within 20 days, although the department routinely misses that deadline. The bill that passed the Senate Friday extends that deadline to 60 days, but allows the department to miss that deadline if it can show a “good faith” effort at placement and can demonstrate a lack of bed availability.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: Progress made toward assault weapons ban
CHATHAM, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says while time is running out during the lame duck legislation session going on now in Springfield, there is still time to get a ban on assault weapons done. A proposal is being filed that would also ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire...
wlds.com
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
WAND TV
Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Macon County Jail for stabbing a person. Sara Gudenrath, 27, was booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday morning for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. During her bond hearing, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
wglt.org
DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois
The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
Gun violence survivors, safety advocates head to Springfield to rally for assault-style weapons ban in Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Busloads of gun violence survivors, gun safety advocates, and elected officials are headed to Springfield Thursday morning for a rally.They're pushing to ban assault weapons in Illinois.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported from Highland Park where one of those buses departed.Buses left Highland Park around 8 a.m. for a rally planned in Springfield just after noon.There are buses of people leaving from three areas - Highland Park, Evanston, and the South Side of the city.They're all heading to the capitol for one reason - to urge lawmakers in a lame-duck session to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which...
newschannel20.com
Over 300 calls to Memorial Behavioral Health 988 hotline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Behavioral Health has answered 366 calls from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline since the program launched in July of 2022. Any calls to the 988 number with a 217 area code are answered by Memorial Behavioral Health. “The goal of 988 is to...
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash
Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
Effingham Radio
Man Sentence to 26 Years in IDOC For Attempted Murder and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons in Shelby County
The following has been released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office on their Facebook Page:. Following a contested sentencing hearing on January 5, 2023, Chance Evans, age 23, of Stewardson, Illinois was sentenced to twenty-six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Attempt Murder with a Firearm and a concurrent one-year term for the offense of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. The Attempt Murder with a Firearm charge is a Truth-in-Sentencing offense that must be served at 85%. Day for day credit does not apply.
wlds.com
Second Man Sentenced in Jacksonville Warehouse Burglary From March 2022
The second suspect in the burglary of a Jacksonville business from March of last year has been sentenced in Morgan County Court. 57 year old Brian K. Morris of the 1000 block of South Clay Avenue pled guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams from an October 2021 arrest and one count of burglary from a March 2022 arrest.
foxillinois.com
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
wjbc.com
Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting
BLOOMINGTON – A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
WAND TV
The Illinois House passed an assault weapon ban bill. Here's what HB5855 says and what's next
(NBC CHICAGO) - Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, manufacture, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know...
WAND TV
Suspect involved in Decatur shooting enters plea
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who police said was involved in a shooting that injured 3 people pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Court records indicated on Tuesday, Deyondre Weaver, 18, entered a plea of guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon were dismissed.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mackenzie Larrick-Eubanks on Fuego
January 6, 2023- Mackenzie Larrick-Eubanks, Richland Community College Enrollment Coach joined Dr. Isaac Zuniga on Fuego to talk about how she is looking forward to connecting with new students, working with colleagues in the Richland family, & high school partners in the community. Listen to the podcast now!
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea in accused vehicular hijacking crimes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed. He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd...
foxillinois.com
1 dead after three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 104
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, can confirm the death of an individual involved in a motor vehicle collision on Route 104 near Interstate 55. A 42-year-old female from Pawnee was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the woman is being withheld...
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 45 years for attempted murder, returns to court soon for separate murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
