Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
q13fox.com
Seattle Fire Department: Body pulled from Lake Union
Breaking news out of Seattle Wednesday morning where crews pulled a body from Lake Union near Duke's Seafood. This is an ongoing investigation.
KING-5
This flamingo houseplant blooms all winter long
SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
KING-5
Burien's newest pizza place getting raves
BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
Amazing $9M Apartment for Sale Overlooks the Seattle Ferris Wheel
🎶Well, we’re moving on up, to the Westside…🎶 The Westside of the Cascade Mountains brings us luxury homes and amazing apartments for sale. Visitors to downtown Seattle are lucky enough to get magnificent views of the city skyscrapers, piers, islands, and the Seattle Ferris wheel, known as The Great Wheel.
Semi Collision with Power Pole Leaves Trash Truck Tangled in Wires
Georgetown, Seattle, WA: A garbage truck was entangled in power lines after a large semi truck struck a power pole attempting to pass the garbage truck and then fled the scene. The hit-and-run collision involving severe damage to power poles occurred just before 5:00 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in...
Winds calming after storm knocks out power, downs trees in western Washington
SEATTLE — A tree fell on a car in Redmond Wednesday evening closing the roadway for several hours and a tree fell onto a Sammamish home overnight amid a Wind Advisory that has since expired for the Puget Sound lowlands. Crews were at the scene of a Sammamish home...
KUOW
Some fish in King County aren't safe to eat. How do you warn the right people?
Yellow perch, cutthroat trout, a couple of species of bass — in lakes Washington, Sammamish, and Meridian, these fish are not safe to eat. The Washington state Health Department has found that these and several other species of fish in three King County lakes are contaminated with a perfluorinated chemical that can harm immune and reproductive systems, and increase the risk of certain kinds of cancer.
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
macaronikid.com
Village Market at Issaquah Highlands
Shop from local artisans and vendors at the Village Market at Issaquah Highlands!. L’Experience Paris – We’re excited to welcome L’Experience Paris back to the Village Market, featuring delicious authentic French baked goods and gifts!. Issaquah Ice Cream Trike– offering fall and holiday special flavored ice...
q13fox.com
Weekend traffic: 520 Bridge will be fully closed starting Friday night
SEATTLE - Beginning Friday night, the State Route 520 Floating Bridge will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews will be placing girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for the new eastbound bridge. Construction is scheduled from 11 p.m....
KIRO 7 Seattle
Over 18K without power as high winds, rain hit Puget Sound region
With a Wind Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, for the east Puget Sound lowlands, some residents in the region are already starting to see their lights go out. Latest outages:. 11 p.m. Puget Sound Energy reports 17,322 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports...
Ballard’s wizard-themed pub ‘The Splintered Wand’ permanently closes
“Stay magical, Ballard - we will miss you.” And with that, the social media favorite Ballard pub, The Splintered Wand, announced it is permanently closing. While not actually Harry Potter-themed, the pub’s focus on witchcraft and fantasy has led many social media influencers to promote the pub, using the Harry Potter theme.
q13fox.com
Damp, cozy and cloudy weekend ahead
Though Seattle woke up to sunbreaks this morning. Get ready for a cloudy, cozy and damp weekend ahead. Rain becomes widespread this afternoon. Rounds of soggy weather are on tap for the rest of the seven-day forecast. The next few days, we will have to watch for some minor coastal...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
myeverettnews.com
Free Document Shredding & Community Food Drive Monday At Merrill Law In Everett, Washington
Every January the attorneys at Merrill Law in Everett, Washington roll up their sleeves and help community members unload boxes of documents to be securely shredded while also collecting for for local food banks and pet food and supplies will also be accepted. That annual event is happening this Monday January 9th at their office, 3625 Colby Avenue in Everett. Here’s everything you need to know!
Renton animal sanctuary welcomes donations of used Christmas trees
RENTON, Wash. — Looking for a fun and natural way to dispose of that dried out Christmas tree? A local non-profit is inviting people to drop off their trees to be put to good use. The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary moved to a new location in Renton about six months...
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
