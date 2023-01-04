SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO