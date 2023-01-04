ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found floating in waters of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

This flamingo houseplant blooms all winter long

SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Burien's newest pizza place getting raves

BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
BURIEN, WA
KUOW

Some fish in King County aren't safe to eat. How do you warn the right people?

Yellow perch, cutthroat trout, a couple of species of bass — in lakes Washington, Sammamish, and Meridian, these fish are not safe to eat. The Washington state Health Department has found that these and several other species of fish in three King County lakes are contaminated with a perfluorinated chemical that can harm immune and reproductive systems, and increase the risk of certain kinds of cancer.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed

(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
macaronikid.com

Village Market at Issaquah Highlands

Shop from local artisans and vendors at the Village Market at Issaquah Highlands!. L’Experience Paris – We’re excited to welcome L’Experience Paris back to the Village Market, featuring delicious authentic French baked goods and gifts!. Issaquah Ice Cream Trike– offering fall and holiday special flavored ice...
ISSAQUAH, WA
q13fox.com

Weekend traffic: 520 Bridge will be fully closed starting Friday night

SEATTLE - Beginning Friday night, the State Route 520 Floating Bridge will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews will be placing girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for the new eastbound bridge. Construction is scheduled from 11 p.m....
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Over 18K without power as high winds, rain hit Puget Sound region

With a Wind Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, for the east Puget Sound lowlands, some residents in the region are already starting to see their lights go out. Latest outages:. 11 p.m. Puget Sound Energy reports 17,322 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Damp, cozy and cloudy weekend ahead

Though Seattle woke up to sunbreaks this morning. Get ready for a cloudy, cozy and damp weekend ahead. Rain becomes widespread this afternoon. Rounds of soggy weather are on tap for the rest of the seven-day forecast. The next few days, we will have to watch for some minor coastal...
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Free Document Shredding & Community Food Drive Monday At Merrill Law In Everett, Washington

Every January the attorneys at Merrill Law in Everett, Washington roll up their sleeves and help community members unload boxes of documents to be securely shredded while also collecting for for local food banks and pet food and supplies will also be accepted. That annual event is happening this Monday January 9th at their office, 3625 Colby Avenue in Everett. Here’s everything you need to know!
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy