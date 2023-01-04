ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man shot fatally through Fresno apartment wall ID’d. ‘Tragic event for the victim’s family’

By Jim Guy
 3 days ago

Fresno police reported Tuesday that detectives have identified the person who fired a gunshot that penetrated a wall in an apartment and killed a man who lived in an adjoining unit, but the shooter was not named or charged with a crime as the investigation continues.

The incident took place about 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue, where the victim — identified on Tuesday by police as Victor Becerra, 51 — was struck by the bullet and later died in a hospital, despite rescue efforts by police and emergency workers.

Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley called it “a tragic event for the victim’s family,” and said the department “would like to remind the public about practicing proper gun safety when handling firearms.”

Police on Monday had said that there were at least five people inside the home during the incident, including children.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact homicide detective Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2448 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 .

