Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
JCSD made 1,563 arrests and counting in 2022
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - At this point in the new year, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is in its counting house, counting up its arrests, charges and bookings from 2022. At the moment, the number stands at 1,563 for folks arrested and booked into both juvenile and adult detention...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro man’s bond set after Laurel MDOC incident
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man had bond set at a collective $65,000 Friday on four charges, including felony counts of simple assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. Ahkeem Lacey, 28, made his first appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Friday on filed...
WDAM-TV
Marion County Sheriff’s Department hoping to build camera network
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is asking home and business owners with security cameras to register online, giving residents the ability to share specific footage that could aid in an investigation. “We’ll go there during the day,” Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall said. “Most...
WDAM-TV
Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for accused double murder suspect Ronald Buckley Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court. Buckley was recently extradited from Freemont, Ohio, after being arrested there. He was transported by a private company back to Laurel on Monday, and he is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
HPD searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have an active arrest warrant for an individual believed involved in a New Year’s Eve armed robbery. James Shanks Jr., 26, Laurel, has an active arrest warrant for armed robbery in connection to the Dec. 31, 2022, incident that occurred at 7060 U.S. 49.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. firefighters urge others to stop, stay on scene after ‘lucky’ driver survives accident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters are calling a driver “very lucky” after he survived an accident that landed his car underwater. According to the Jones County Fire Council (JCFC), the accident occurred Thursday night around 9:20 p.m. along Trace Road in Jones County. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before veering off the road.
WDAM-TV
Investigation opens on vandalized Columbia City Cemetery
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The grounds of the Columbia City Cemetery now have several toppled headstones. According to the Columbia Police Department, the damages were caused by vandalism on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officers sent out a community alert on the AtlasOne app the following day to ask anyone with information...
WDAM-TV
Jones County still figuring up crime stats for 2022
Lightsource BP is working with a landowner to develop the farm on a nearly 1,700-acre property. If approved, the site would be called the Minkar Solar Farm.
WDAM-TV
Hub City man wanted in residential burglary investigation, according to police
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued for a Hattiesburg man in an ongoing residential burglary investigation in the Hub City. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 32-year-old Isaiah Booth, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for a residential burglary that happened on Dec. 24, 2022, in the 100 block of North 35th Avenue.
WDAM-TV
Ford SUV involved in rollover by Jones County church
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mother and daughter were involved in a one-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck occurred on Hwy 184 in front of Eastview Baptist Church at the intersection of Victory Road in the Powers Community. A Ford SUV was...
WDAM-TV
Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon fire in in the Moselle community destroyed a camper. Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded at 75 Berry Road about 3:00 p.m. The camper was engulfed in flames upon arrival of the first responding firefighters. Fire personnel began a defensive...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
WDAM-TV
Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a close encounter with a deer on Highway 15 Friday morning. According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the driver hit the deer around 7:30 a.m. The driver reportedly suffered several lacerations and was transported to the emergency...
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide suspect caught in Ohio now back in Miss.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel double homicide suspect is finally back in Mississippi after he was captured in Ohio almost two months ago. According to the Laurel Police Department, 20-year-old Ronald Buckley is accused of killing two people outside a laurel laundromat. Buckley reportedly fled to Fremont, Ohio, where...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County tennis court development underway
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County residents are one step closer to having tennis and pickleball courts in their own area. The Lamar County Board of Supervisors accepted a bid of $2.1 million earlier this week to begin the first phase of what it hopes will become a sports complex in the future.
WDAM-TV
3 injured in single vehicle wreck in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, three Jones County residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), 32-year-old Donna Mckee was driving a 2012 Toyota 4Runnner southbound on Hwy 15 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole before overturning.
Jackson Free Press
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
WDAM-TV
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered apparent serious injuries after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the rollover crash on Luther Hill Road near the intersection of Doncurt Road. The driver, an adult female, was entrapped and had to be extricated...
Comments / 0