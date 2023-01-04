ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BBC

Weather: Travel warnings for ice and rail disruption

Travel warnings have been issued for icy conditions on roads and pavements - as well as for ongoing disruption on the railways. Three yellow alerts were in force for all of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England until 11:00 on Monday. The main rail line between Glasgow and north west...

