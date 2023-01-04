KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new year and a new way to get kids active and reading in Kershaw County, all thanks to a program called "Story walk" "The idea is you place a book, usually for very young children, in this case at Historic Camden it's a little bit older children and families can walk with their children and read while they walk, so their getting outdoor time, exercise and they are reading", says Amy Schofield the Kershaw County Library Director.

