ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Shot Pouch Greenway opens in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Walkers and bicyclists in Sumter now have a new spot to check out. The Shot Pouch Greenway is officially open after Thursday's ribbon cutting. "We’ve been waiting for this day for a while," Sumter Mayor David Merchant shared. Merchant says the greenway has been 10...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter city, county employees receiving leadership training to better serve community

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city leaders are offering training to all city employees with the goal of better serving their community. "Turning Sumter inside out" is the motto for the two-day long Arbinger training that is being offered throughout the community. On Friday, different departments completed leadership training with the goal of better serving the community.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

A way to exercise both mind and body in Kershaw county

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new year and a new way to get kids active and reading in Kershaw County, all thanks to a program called "Story walk" "The idea is you place a book, usually for very young children, in this case at Historic Camden it's a little bit older children and families can walk with their children and read while they walk, so their getting outdoor time, exercise and they are reading", says Amy Schofield the Kershaw County Library Director.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Free Fridays are back for the new year at Riverbanks Zoo

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with the return of Free Fridays. Residents of Richland and Lexington Counties can enjoy free admission on Fridays in January and February. “Free Fridays is our way of thanking the residents of Richland and Lexington Counties for their continued support,”...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Remembering Former City Councilman, Brian DeQuincey Newman

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the grandson of civil rights leader I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an Assistant Solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's Board of Directors.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday the City of Columbia announced plans for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dr celebration. The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at MLK Park, 2300 Green St. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, SC
roadtripsandcoffee.com

10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC

I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville considered arson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville is being treated as arson. The incident report submitted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department states that around 3:30 Thursday morning, a neighbor’s dog woke its owner up, prompting the neighbor to see the nearby fire and call 911.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Preparing for the 'real world' in Calhoun county

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Creating community among young people in Calhoun County is the goal of the Calhoun County Library's Teen Night. Twice a month, teens ages 12 through 17 meet up. Aside from the fellowship for the kids, they also learn important life skills like cooking, laundry, and...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter setting the table for some delicious development

SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy