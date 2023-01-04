Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42Zack LoveSummerton, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Shot Pouch Greenway opens in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Walkers and bicyclists in Sumter now have a new spot to check out. The Shot Pouch Greenway is officially open after Thursday's ribbon cutting. "We’ve been waiting for this day for a while," Sumter Mayor David Merchant shared. Merchant says the greenway has been 10...
The By Name Project provides help to people in need throughout Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Cultivating life-changing relationships is the goal of a Sumter nonprofit. The By Name Project serves food and clothes to people in need on the first and third Saturdays of every month. "People feel a certain way when you call them by name," Executive Director Adam Anderson...
Thousands expected to visit Orangeburg County for 58th Annual Grand American Coon Hunt
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's the 58th year of the Grand American Coon Hunt in Orangeburg County. Coonhounds compete in casts of four dogs to simulate a coon hunt. The Orangeburg County tradition was founded in the 1960s and draws crowds by the thousands every year. “It’s always been...
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Sumter city, county employees receiving leadership training to better serve community
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city leaders are offering training to all city employees with the goal of better serving their community. "Turning Sumter inside out" is the motto for the two-day long Arbinger training that is being offered throughout the community. On Friday, different departments completed leadership training with the goal of better serving the community.
A way to exercise both mind and body in Kershaw county
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new year and a new way to get kids active and reading in Kershaw County, all thanks to a program called "Story walk" "The idea is you place a book, usually for very young children, in this case at Historic Camden it's a little bit older children and families can walk with their children and read while they walk, so their getting outdoor time, exercise and they are reading", says Amy Schofield the Kershaw County Library Director.
coladaily.com
Free Fridays are back for the new year at Riverbanks Zoo
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with the return of Free Fridays. Residents of Richland and Lexington Counties can enjoy free admission on Fridays in January and February. “Free Fridays is our way of thanking the residents of Richland and Lexington Counties for their continued support,”...
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
Remembering Former City Councilman, Brian DeQuincey Newman
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the grandson of civil rights leader I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an Assistant Solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's Board of Directors.
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday the City of Columbia announced plans for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dr celebration. The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at MLK Park, 2300 Green St. Notice a spelling...
Tornado destroyed North Central High School three years ago, new school rises
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Almost 3 years to the day since an EF-2 tornado destroyed parts of North Central High School. Those in the community gathered Tuesday evening for dedication, as the building welcomes students back on Wednesday. "It still smells like it used to smell up in there,...
roadtripsandcoffee.com
10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC
I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
abccolumbia.com
Bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville considered arson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville is being treated as arson. The incident report submitted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department states that around 3:30 Thursday morning, a neighbor’s dog woke its owner up, prompting the neighbor to see the nearby fire and call 911.
Preparing for the 'real world' in Calhoun county
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Creating community among young people in Calhoun County is the goal of the Calhoun County Library's Teen Night. Twice a month, teens ages 12 through 17 meet up. Aside from the fellowship for the kids, they also learn important life skills like cooking, laundry, and...
Lexington Police seek leads in shooting death of local music promoter
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has released new details in the ongoing investigation of a robbery and homicide that took place last summer in the hope that they may lead to an arrest in the case. Tyler Robinson, 29, had been a resident of Lauren Ridge...
Sumter setting the table for some delicious development
SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
Visitation hours return to Sumter Lee Regional Detention Facility after months-long pause
SUMTER, S.C. — Starting this week, visitation hours are back at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center after a nearly four month break. "It was great to be able to see him," Sandra Myers said about visiting her son. "You want to put your arms around him but you can’t 'cuz you’re speaking through a glass, but it’s better than nothing."
