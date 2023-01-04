ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports

Perry: Belichick shows a different side with reflection on Damar Hamlin

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has a behind-the-microphone persona that is very familiar to the football-watching world. But when real-life events occur that he chooses to address, he has shown he has the ability to exhibit the kind of emotion not typically exhibited at a podium. That was the case Thursday...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired

Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Athlon Sports

Buffalo Bills Made Surprising Roster Cut On Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills are among the teams with postseason planning in mind. Having wrapped up the AFC East, coach Sean McDermott's focus now turns to optimizing every last roster spot.  As such, it came as a surprise to some to see cornerback Xavier Rhodes be released Wednesday. The maneuver ...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game

The New England Patriots are pulling an interesting disciplinary move ahead of their regular season finale. The NFL transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Patriots have moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The move was dated Dec. 31. While no details have emerged on... The post Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (12-4) There’s absolutely no question in my mind the Eagles win this game. They’re the better team, they’re at home, they have more at stake, they haven’t lost to the Giants at home since Chip Kelly was coach and they just beat them by 26 in East Rutherford last month. Jalen Hurts raises everybody’s level of play, and whether or not the Giants play their starters or backups, I just can’t imagine Hurts letting the Eagles lose this game to this team in this situation. That said, if Gardner Minshew starts? I have no faith in him winning a must-win game against anybody in any stadium. Minshew has ability, there’s no question about that. But the quarterback I saw against the Saints last weekend looked like he just wasn’t up to the challenge of facing a competitive team in a high-leverage situation. I get that it takes the entire team to win or lose a game, but it all starts with the quarterback and Minshew’s inability to make even the simplest throws in key moments was alarming. You can put up good numbers with a bad Jaguars team or against a bad Jets team. But can you win an important game with a No. 1 seed on the line? I’m not optimistic. So assuming Hurts starts. … If Minshew starts? Just flip those numbers.
HOME, PA
NBC Sports

How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy

It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Flacco excited for start Sunday in what's been a strange season for him

To say the New York Jets have had a wacky season at the quarterback position may be the understatement of the century. A season where one of the biggest storylines heading into training camp was how Zach Wilson could improve in his second season has turned into the Jets starting and ending the season with Joe Flacco as their starter with Mike White mixed in for good measure.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Troy Vincent doesn’t rule out postponement of Patriots-Bills game

The NFL still hasn’t decided whether, or when, the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals will resume. There’s another dilemma potentially looming for the league. During a Wednesday afternoon conference call regarding the Damar Hamlin situation, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent didn’t rule out the possibility of postponing the Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Bills, if Bills players and coaches aren’t ready to proceed.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL owners reach decision on proposed playoff changes

NFL owners on Friday voted to approve the one-time changes that will be implemented during the 2022 playoffs. The NFL announced on Thursday that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed due to Damar Hamlin’s injury will not be resumed. That led to a proposal from commissioner Roger Goodell that called for the AFC... The post NFL owners reach decision on proposed playoff changes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Bosa offers perfectly cocky assessment of his stellar season

Nick Bosa is good at football, and he's not afraid to flaunt it. The 49ers defensive end has the treatment of his body down to a science, and his dedication over the years has led to the current 2022 NFL season being the best of his career. When the Defensive...

