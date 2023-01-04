Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports
Perry: Belichick shows a different side with reflection on Damar Hamlin
FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has a behind-the-microphone persona that is very familiar to the football-watching world. But when real-life events occur that he chooses to address, he has shown he has the ability to exhibit the kind of emotion not typically exhibited at a podium. That was the case Thursday...
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Breaking: NFL Makes Official Decision On Bengals' Week 18 Game
Week 17 of the NFL season ended in nightmarish fashion when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. Football has been the last thing on anyone's mind ever since. However, there's still one week of the regular season left to be played. Instead of ...
Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired
Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals players, NFL fans are not happy about playoff seeding proposal
The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to get the short end of the stick on the NFL’s proposed solution to handling AFC playoff seeding. Bengals players, Bengals fans and general onlookers were a little taken aback when the league announced the proposals, to say the least. To keep it succinct, the...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Buffalo Bills Made Surprising Roster Cut On Wednesday
The Buffalo Bills are among the teams with postseason planning in mind. Having wrapped up the AFC East, coach Sean McDermott's focus now turns to optimizing every last roster spot. As such, it came as a surprise to some to see cornerback Xavier Rhodes be released Wednesday. The maneuver ...
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game
The New England Patriots are pulling an interesting disciplinary move ahead of their regular season finale. The NFL transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Patriots have moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The move was dated Dec. 31. While no details have emerged on... The post Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Bill Belichick On Damar Hamlin Injury: ‘Life's Bigger Than This Game’
The Patriots head coach spoke uninterrupted for nearly seven minutes, providing his thoughts on Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-4) There’s absolutely no question in my mind the Eagles win this game. They’re the better team, they’re at home, they have more at stake, they haven’t lost to the Giants at home since Chip Kelly was coach and they just beat them by 26 in East Rutherford last month. Jalen Hurts raises everybody’s level of play, and whether or not the Giants play their starters or backups, I just can’t imagine Hurts letting the Eagles lose this game to this team in this situation. That said, if Gardner Minshew starts? I have no faith in him winning a must-win game against anybody in any stadium. Minshew has ability, there’s no question about that. But the quarterback I saw against the Saints last weekend looked like he just wasn’t up to the challenge of facing a competitive team in a high-leverage situation. I get that it takes the entire team to win or lose a game, but it all starts with the quarterback and Minshew’s inability to make even the simplest throws in key moments was alarming. You can put up good numbers with a bad Jaguars team or against a bad Jets team. But can you win an important game with a No. 1 seed on the line? I’m not optimistic. So assuming Hurts starts. … If Minshew starts? Just flip those numbers.
NBC Sports
How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy
It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
Joe Flacco excited for start Sunday in what's been a strange season for him
To say the New York Jets have had a wacky season at the quarterback position may be the understatement of the century. A season where one of the biggest storylines heading into training camp was how Zach Wilson could improve in his second season has turned into the Jets starting and ending the season with Joe Flacco as their starter with Mike White mixed in for good measure.
NBC Sports
Troy Vincent doesn’t rule out postponement of Patriots-Bills game
The NFL still hasn’t decided whether, or when, the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals will resume. There’s another dilemma potentially looming for the league. During a Wednesday afternoon conference call regarding the Damar Hamlin situation, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent didn’t rule out the possibility of postponing the Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Bills, if Bills players and coaches aren’t ready to proceed.
NFL owners reach decision on proposed playoff changes
NFL owners on Friday voted to approve the one-time changes that will be implemented during the 2022 playoffs. The NFL announced on Thursday that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed due to Damar Hamlin’s injury will not be resumed. That led to a proposal from commissioner Roger Goodell that called for the AFC... The post NFL owners reach decision on proposed playoff changes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Bosa offers perfectly cocky assessment of his stellar season
Nick Bosa is good at football, and he's not afraid to flaunt it. The 49ers defensive end has the treatment of his body down to a science, and his dedication over the years has led to the current 2022 NFL season being the best of his career. When the Defensive...
James Conner, many others ruled out for Cardinals in finale
The Arizona Cardinals will wrap up the 2022 season this Sunday afternoon on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. They will do so with a number of players out with injuries. The team released its final injury report of the season with eight players ruled out and another four...
Comments / 0