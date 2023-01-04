ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

First Alert Weather Alert: Next rainmaker arrives Thursday

By Haley Clawson
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
A cool and cloudy setup will persist through the night and into Wednesday. Ahead of the next big rainmaker, scattered showers are likely to move from the coast to the mountains, and even into the desert. Accumulation would be quite minimal for any rain that reaches the ground. The main event holds off until Thursday.

WIND

A Wind Advisory has been issued for local mountains and the Inland Empire ahead of the storm system's arrival. South winds could gust over 50 MPH around Riverside County mountains.

RAIN

A Flood Watch has been issued for the same areas as flooding from excessive rainfall is possible.

The main event arrives on Thursday as a cold front moves inland. Rain will become widespread across Southern California through Thursday morning, clearing into the evening hours.

Rainfall around the Coachella Valley could reach as high as 0.25"-0.50". Be prepared to take an alternate route should roads, especially those along the wash, become flooded.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE!

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

The post First Alert Weather Alert: Next rainmaker arrives Thursday appeared first on KESQ .

Palm Springs, CA
