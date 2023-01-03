ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego airport still feeling effects of temporary fuel shortage caused by pipeline leak

By Lori Weisberg
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDzPO_0k2VD1aC00
A British Airways Boeing 747 passes over Interstate 5 with a backdrop of the downtown San Diego skyline in this 2019 photo. The airline's nonstop to London on Tuesday was expected to make a stop in Los Angeles to refuel. (UT file photo)

A fuel supply shortage stemming from a pipeline leak continued to affect some flights at San Diego International Airport on Tuesday, forcing at least one carrier to make a stop in Los Angeles to refuel.

The fuel issue, caused by a leak in a key pipeline east of Los Angeles, was expected to be resolved by Tuesday evening, with normal fuel supplies resuming Wednesday, said a spokesperson for Kinder Morgan, which operates the pipeline.

"Work continues, and we expect to begin refilling the pipeline this evening, with fuel to be delivered into San Diego in the early morning of Wednesday, January 4," the company said in a statement.

San Diego airport officials were unable to provide any information Tuesday on how many flights were disrupted by the shortage of fuel, referring all inquiries to individual airlines. Over the long holiday weekend, some airlines did have to make unplanned stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix or Las Vegas to fill up.

On Tuesday, a British Airways nonstop flight from San Diego to London, which was scheduled to depart at 6:25 p.m., was expected to make a stop first at Los Angeles International Airport to refuel before flying to Heathrow Airport.

"Today’s flight will stop briefly in Los Angeles for additional fuel before continuing to London Heathrow," the airline said in an emailed statement. "We have apologised to our customers for the delay."

Southwest Airlines, which has been resuming normal flight operations after having to slash its schedule by two-thirds last week, said it was not being affected Tuesday by the fuel supply shortage in San Diego. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the airline did show 12 canceled flights in and out of San Diego, in addition to 99 delays, although the vast majority of those were out of other airports.

"Our fuel in San Diego is currently adequate, and we’re utilizing tanker trucks for additional support," said a Southwest spokesperson. "We continue to monitor the situation to plan for any potential impacts."

The delays, the airline said, were not related to fuel shortages, but rather winter weather in Minneapolis and other severe storms in the middle of the country.

While Alaska Airlines was forced to make fuel stops for some of its flights departing San Diego over the last few days, that was not the case on Tuesday, the airline said. The earlier fuel stops delayed flights by no more than 30 minutes, Alaska said.

The leak in a fuel pipeline serving San Diego was first discovered Dec. 20 by Kinder Morgan, which shut down the pipeline so repairs could be made. The leak was discovered at Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, an eastern suburb of Los Angeles.

The inability to use the pipeline to get fuel to the airport is forcing airlines to truck in fuel, but fuel trucks lack the capacity to supply enough fuel for the hundreds of jets at the airport, according to social media posts and reporting on the travel blog Johnny Jet . In one instance, United Airlines sent a message to one of its customers flying from San Diego to Newark, N.J., pointing out that the flight would be making an additional stop for fuel "due to an airport-wide fuel shortage" at the airport.

On Monday, Kinder Morgan had anticipated that the pipeline would return to service by the following day, but that has now been extended to Wednesday morning. It pointed out that it had been monitoring air quality at the site and said there are no environmental or safety concerns for the public.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lacademie.com

17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023

Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

A Popular Yet Controversial New York City Pizzeria Is Coming to San Diego

An NYC slice shop that draws long lines for its Neapolitan pizzas and Sicilian square pies is expanding to San Diego where its first location is landing in the Gaslamp. Founded in 2012 in the Manhattan neighborhood of Nolita, Prince Street Pizza is planning to open downtown in the former Mariscos El Pulpo space on Market Street early this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

San Diego Bar Gets in Trouble with State Board Again

SAN DIEGO - A popular bar in North Park finds itself in trouble with the state again. Polite Provisions on 30th Street is currently closed. A post on Instagram says the establishment is on winter break, but the state Alcoholic Beverage Control board says the bar's liquor license has been suspended for allowing patrons to leave with open alcoholic beverage containers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SDG&E announces another energy rate increase

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
122K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy