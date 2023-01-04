Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to be clear: Drafting James Wiseman wasn't just his decision
The Golden State Warriors are nearing the three-year mark of their James Wiseman project, and it's not going well. The 2020 second-overall pick is yet to earn a regular place in the rotation, let alone the starting lineup, and was relegated to the G League for a period earlier this season.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Another solid outing in loss
Kuzma totaled 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 127-110 loss to the Thunder. Kuzma put in another well-rounded performance on Friday, cleaning the glass five times and dishing out seven dimes, to go along with 23 points. He also managed his first takeaway over his last four contests. However, he did commit six turnovers.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
CBS Sports
Warriors owner Joe Lacob says they've made Bob Myers two contract offers: 'I fully expect Bob will be back'
In an interview on "The TK Show," Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that the team has made two extension offers to president Bob Myers, whose contract will expire at the end of the season. Last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that negotiations between Myers and the Warriors were at an impasse.
Kevin Durant says entitled NBA fans need to ‘Just shut up and watch the game’
Kevin Durant has a suggestion for “entitled” NBA fans who question players’ intensity level during the regular season: “Just shut
CBS Sports
Texas coaching candidates: John Calipari, Rodney Terry among leading options to replace Chris Beard
Texas made it official Thursday and fired coach Chris Beard nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée inside their home. Rodney Terry is the Longhorns' interim coach. He'll finish the season. If you were handicapping...
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday
Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert back to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Good to go for Sunday
Dallas (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams. Even though Kenneth Walker and Dallas both didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, the two running backs will approach the weekend without a designation after both logged some reps during Friday's session. Walker was a full participant in the workout, while Dallas was limited, but the latter still looks like he'll be in strong position to serve as the top change-of-pace option behind the former. Dallas' main competition for the backup role, Travis Homer (ankle), is listed as doubtful and appears likely to miss a second straight game, while the lone other running back on the active roster, Godwin Igwebuike, is typically used on special teams. While Homer was sidelined for last week's win over the Jets, Dallas was productive during his time on the field, carrying seven times for 43 yards and recording three receptions for 55 yards on four targets.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday
Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday
Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Limited with two injuries
Huntley was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to shoulder and wrist injuries, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Despite dealing with a pair of injuries, Huntley is trending toward another start when the Ravens face the Bengals on Sunday, as top quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) remains absent from practice to open the week. Huntley has now played five weeks in a row, including four starts, without throwing for 200 yards or accounting for more than one touchdown in a given game. The Ravens have won three of their past five games without once scoring more than 17 points in that stretch.
CBS Sports
Watch Arizona vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Washington State 6-10; Arizona 14-1 The Washington State Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #5 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. The Cougars and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
