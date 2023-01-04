ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday

Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Another solid outing in loss

Kuzma totaled 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 127-110 loss to the Thunder. Kuzma put in another well-rounded performance on Friday, cleaning the glass five times and dishing out seven dimes, to go along with 23 points. He also managed his first takeaway over his last four contests. However, he did commit six turnovers.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday

Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert back to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday

Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Hawaii secures 62-49 victory over UCSD

SAN DIEGO (AP) Bernardo da Silva scored 20 points as Hawaii beat UC San Diego 62-49 on Thursday. Da Silva added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Rainbow Warriors (12-3). Kamaka Hepa scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. JoVon McClanahan was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists. The Rainbow Warriors picked up their seventh straight win.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined

Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports

Watch Arizona vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Washington State 6-10; Arizona 14-1 The Washington State Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #5 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. The Cougars and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Sports

Wyoming vs. San Diego State odds, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals CBB picks for Jan. 7, 2023

Mountain West rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday when the Wyoming Cowboys host the San Diego State Aztecs and you can only catch the action on CBS and Paramount+. After winning 25 games a season ago, Jeff Lindner's Cowboys are 5-9 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Meanwhile, Brian Dutcher's Aztecs are off to another fine start with an 11-3 record and a 2-0 mark in the conference. You can stream the game on Paramount+, and get a seven-day free trial now.
LARAMIE, WY
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Sidelined due to back spasms

Butker didn't practice Wednesday due to back spasms. Butker wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday, but his addition Wednesday suddenly clouds his availability for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Kansas City currently doesn't have another kicker on its 53-man roster or practice squad, but Matthew Wright, who saw action with the Chiefs earlier in the season, remains a free agent after being let go by Pittsburgh.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Limited with two injuries

Huntley was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to shoulder and wrist injuries, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Despite dealing with a pair of injuries, Huntley is trending toward another start when the Ravens face the Bengals on Sunday, as top quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) remains absent from practice to open the week. Huntley has now played five weeks in a row, including four starts, without throwing for 200 yards or accounting for more than one touchdown in a given game. The Ravens have won three of their past five games without once scoring more than 17 points in that stretch.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy