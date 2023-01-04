Read full article on original website
Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to be clear: Drafting James Wiseman wasn't just his decision
The Golden State Warriors are nearing the three-year mark of their James Wiseman project, and it's not going well. The 2020 second-overall pick is yet to earn a regular place in the rotation, let alone the starting lineup, and was relegated to the G League for a period earlier this season.
Warriors owner Joe Lacob says they've made Bob Myers two contract offers: 'I fully expect Bob will be back'
In an interview on "The TK Show," Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that the team has made two extension offers to president Bob Myers, whose contract will expire at the end of the season. Last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that negotiations between Myers and the Warriors were at an impasse.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday
Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Another solid outing in loss
Kuzma totaled 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 127-110 loss to the Thunder. Kuzma put in another well-rounded performance on Friday, cleaning the glass five times and dishing out seven dimes, to go along with 23 points. He also managed his first takeaway over his last four contests. However, he did commit six turnovers.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
Texas coaching candidates: John Calipari, Rodney Terry among leading options to replace Chris Beard
Texas made it official Thursday and fired coach Chris Beard nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée inside their home. Rodney Terry is the Longhorns' interim coach. He'll finish the season. If you were handicapping...
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday
Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert back to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday
Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
Hawaii secures 62-49 victory over UCSD
SAN DIEGO (AP) Bernardo da Silva scored 20 points as Hawaii beat UC San Diego 62-49 on Thursday. Da Silva added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Rainbow Warriors (12-3). Kamaka Hepa scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. JoVon McClanahan was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists. The Rainbow Warriors picked up their seventh straight win.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
Watch Arizona vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Washington State 6-10; Arizona 14-1 The Washington State Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #5 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. The Cougars and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
Wyoming vs. San Diego State odds, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals CBB picks for Jan. 7, 2023
Mountain West rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday when the Wyoming Cowboys host the San Diego State Aztecs and you can only catch the action on CBS and Paramount+. After winning 25 games a season ago, Jeff Lindner's Cowboys are 5-9 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Meanwhile, Brian Dutcher's Aztecs are off to another fine start with an 11-3 record and a 2-0 mark in the conference. You can stream the game on Paramount+, and get a seven-day free trial now.
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Sidelined due to back spasms
Butker didn't practice Wednesday due to back spasms. Butker wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday, but his addition Wednesday suddenly clouds his availability for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Kansas City currently doesn't have another kicker on its 53-man roster or practice squad, but Matthew Wright, who saw action with the Chiefs earlier in the season, remains a free agent after being let go by Pittsburgh.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Limited with two injuries
Huntley was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to shoulder and wrist injuries, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Despite dealing with a pair of injuries, Huntley is trending toward another start when the Ravens face the Bengals on Sunday, as top quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) remains absent from practice to open the week. Huntley has now played five weeks in a row, including four starts, without throwing for 200 yards or accounting for more than one touchdown in a given game. The Ravens have won three of their past five games without once scoring more than 17 points in that stretch.
