Chef Michael Symon filming season 2 of ‘BBQ USA’ in Cleveland

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chef Michael Symon, a Cleveland native, is going back to his roots in the second season of The Food Network’s “ BBQ USA.

In several tweets Monday, after someone asked if another season was on the way, Symon said they’re filming it right now in Cleveland.

The first season, which premiered July 11, 2022, followed Symon as he traveled to “some of the country’s most-esteemed” barbeque competitions, The Food Network reported .

In the six-episode season, Symon made stops in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, Alabama, New Jersey and Tennessee.

There’s no word yet on when the second season will air.

Mike King
3d ago

Gotta love when a hometown person comes home and gives mad props to the city. Michael Symon could not say enough and talk about the West Side Market while on the Chew. I'd like to see him cooking with Gordon Ramsey one night. That would be one hell of a show

