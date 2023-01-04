ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Jeremy Renner Shares Update from Hospital Bed: ‘Love to You All’

By Brian Welk
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Jeremy Renner has posted a brief note and photo to his Instagram in his first update since his snow plow accident over the weekend, sending “love to you all” for the well wishes from fans and peers alike.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type,” the actor said in his brief post following his accident. He also shared a photo in which you can see him from his hospital bed, badly scratched on one side of his face and with a breathing tube in his nostrils.

Renner also received additional well wishes on his post from actors like Chris Pratt, Eiza Gonzalez, Taika Waititi, Vanessa Hudgens and more.

“Continued prayers your way brutha,” Pratt commented.


The “Hawkeye” and “The Hurt Locker” star was hospitalized on New Year’s Day following a snow-plowing accident in Reno, Nevada and was described as being in “critical but stable conditional with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow,” according to a statement from his representative. On Monday, the actor was out of surgery but remained in intensive care. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries as a result of the accident.

The actor and two-time Oscar nominee was airlifted to a hospital after the incident on his property. Renner has a home close to Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, according to Deadline. The area was hit with a large storm New Year’s Eve and left 35,000 houses without power. Additional updates from the Reno Sheriff’s office and mayor (via Variety ) said that Renner was helping a family member whose car had become stranded in the snow.

The second season of Renner’s “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+, a series from Taylor Sheridan, is meant to debut on January 15. Renner was scheduled to do a promo tour on behalf of the show beginning next week, but those appearances were canceled following the accident.

Renner is also rumored to return to his role as Hawkeye in future Marvel films, including potentially “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

