Reno, NV

Jeremy Renner shares photo, message from hospital after surgery

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire, Vivian Chow
 5 days ago

“Avengers” actor Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery, a publicist said.

Renner, 51, shared a photo of himself on Instagram from his hospital bed post-surgery Monday with a caption that read, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve” and others, read the statement. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said Renner was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year’s Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 that he chose the area because Reno was the right-sized city for him, it has majestic scenery and it allowed him and his family to ski frequently.

Renner was the only person involved in Sunday’s accident, and the sheriff’s office said in a news release that it is investigating.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009’s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

