Lubbock, TX

Lubbock leaders promote Powered By LBK community branding effort

By Adam D. Young, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Leaders from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and city officials recently launched a new community branding project aimed to help better market the city internally and externally in 2023 and beyond.

The new "Powered by LBK" branding initiative features a simple design - a new graphic logo with the letters "LBK" containing an image of the state of Texas inside the B. The logo can be downloaded and customized by anyone for free by going to the website lubbock.is/LBK. There's also an effort to get people to use the social media hashtag #PoweredByLBK when promoting the city.

But organizers with the Powered by LBK committee said they want the branding campaign to be more than a logo and slogan that can be used for free on products like shirts or in social media bios - they want it to inspire those in the community and to become a symbol of pride.

"Our new branding represents all that Lubbock is and will continue to be," reads a statement from the committee. "It honors our history while paving the way for our next chapter. It exemplifies what we've always known: That Lubbock is a place for social, economic and cultural groundbreakers."

Cory Powell, director of Texas Tech's division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion who was among about a dozen leaders who helped guide the branding campaign, spoke during a launch event last month at Buddy Holly Hall.

He said the group, which was coordinated by the chamber, took a thoughtful and methodical approach to gather input from people across the the community in developing the new branding effort.

That included speaking to service groups across the city, having more than 1,000 surveys completed and engaging with leaders and economic development stakeholders throughout the process.

"Powered by LBK is for all of us and we hope that you will make it your own," said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family of supermarkets who served as chair of the branding project committee.

Becky Palmer, presidents of the West Texas Division of Atmos Energy, served as committee co-chair.

She emphasized that the "Powered by LBK" graphic logo is free, can be personalized in different colors or embedded in other branding or promotions.

"This brand is available to all of you," she said. "It's free of charge. This brand belongs to all of us."

