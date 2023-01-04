ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police issue state’s first Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 27-year-old Denver man

The Denver Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are asking the public to help them find a missing 27-year-old Indigenous man. Wanbli Vigil was last seen leaving his home in west Denver around 2 p.m. on Dec. 29. He has black hair and was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) published Tuesday by the CBI.
Corrected ozone data estimate fracking and drilling produce more emissions than every Front Range vehicle

To explain Colorado's consistent smog problem, regulators and scientists often point to two main sources of local air pollution: traffic and oil and gas. Driving and fossil-fuel production both release large amounts of nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, two categories of chemicals that react to form ozone when exposed to heat and sunlight.
‘The only reason for our existence is connection’: A new artist residency aims to support BIPOC and LGBTQ+ artists

For Jahna Rae Church, a new exhibition featuring her work could be a launching pad to a career as an artist. It could add her voice to the growing chorus ringing in the ears of an art world that is still waking up to the contributions that BIPOC and LGBTQ+ artists make every day. But more than anything, for Church, it’s the chance to make a connection.
