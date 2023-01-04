ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray scores 30 as Iowa rallies past No. 15 Indiana, 91-89

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.
No. 15 Indiana to resume Big Ten play vs. Iowa

Lingering back issues kept Indiana standout Trayce Jackson-Davis out of the lineup for comfortable nonconference wins against Elon and Kennesaw State to close the 2022 portion of the Hoosiers’ schedule. While coach Mike Woodson is optimistic the preseason All-American will be able to return Thursday when No. 15 Indiana...
