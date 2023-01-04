Read full article on original website
Top 7 stories of 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As 2022 comes to a close, 7News is looking back on the year’s top stories. Read on for a look at what people clicked on most. The book isn’t closed on all of them -- we will continue covering many of these stories during the new year.
When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?
Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
Lawton hires first staff veterinarian for animal welfare
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has hired their first staff veterinarian to help Lawton Animal Welfare. Dr. Gene Parker has been the contract vet for the past 10 months and will now be a member of the city’s staff caring for animals. City officials say adding...
Lawton AMBUCs chapter celebrates 70 years of operation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton AMBUC’s chapter celebrated its 70th anniversary Sunday. The chapter celebrated its 70th year of operation with none other than a 70s themed party at Apache Casino. Guests were encouraged to wear bell-bottoms and leisure suits to fit the occasion. The chapter is known...
Man tased three times, then kicks, bites officers
A 32-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of kicking two officers and biting a third after he had been tased three times after allegedly threatening a man with a knife.
Lawton, Oklahoma’s New Water Bill is Higher Than City Hall Promised
Last year was a financial disaster for most Americans across this country with record high prices on everything from fuel to food to utilities. And we were not spared here in Lawton, Oklahoma. As hindsight is closer to 20/20, it seems the inflation we experienced was both genuine in a...
Lawton home developer inducted as Oklahoma Builders Association President
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Here is a little good news for your Monday morning, a Lawton home developer and builder was named President of the Oklahoma Builders Association on Friday, according to a press release. Ron Nance, owner of the Oaks Development Company in Lawton, was inducted as the...
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman who attempted to rob a liquor store, but instead was locked inside, was arrested by Lawton police on Monday. Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they learned Haylee Turkelson had approached...
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
Firefighters contain fire at home in NW Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire around noon on Tuesday and were able to contain the fire without extensive damage. The fire happened near 16th and Irwin. When crews arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to locate...
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma
The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
Oscar Mayer is Hiring Wienermobile Drivers Apply Today
It's one of the most recognizable, celebrated, and iconic vehicles on the road, the legendary Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. It's been on the road and a BIG PART of Americana since 1936 and still going strong today. SCROLL DOWN & APPLY TO BECOME AN OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE DRIVER. I've been fortunate...
Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?
While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
Dr. EA Owens Multipurpose Center hosts free community feedings
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hundreds were fed at the Dr. EA Owens Multipurpose center for the 7th annual community feeding Saturday. Two women, along with a host of volunteers, helped served over 240 hot meals to the Lawton Community. One of the women, Shavondia Hadley, said the meal is not...
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Search parties walked the streets of Cyril Tuesday night in hopes of finding a 3-year-old girl. Athena Brownfield was reported missing from her home on Nebraska Ave. around 2 p.m., according to OSBI. Cyril police reportedly asked OSBI for assistance in the investigation, and a command post was set up at Family Life Church.
Lawton NAACP branch hosts annual Jubilee Observance
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s NAACP branch held its annual NAACP Jubilee Observance Service. Tt’s an annual event to celebrate the day President Lincoln freed enslaved people. New officers were elected for the chapter. There was a guest speaker as well as an opportunity for voter registration, one...
Lawton City Council debates LATS transit center
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Since the original idea of LATS having a transit center in Lawton began, there has been a debate on where the center should go. Citizens of Lawton have not been shy about voicing their opinion of where the transit center should not go and why. At the city council meeting, Lawton council members debated returning to the drawing board.
