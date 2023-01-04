Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Bucks' Jrue Holiday (conditioning) out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (conditioning) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Holiday will miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to return to play conditioning. George Hill (illness) and Joe Ingles (conditioning) have also been ruled out for Milwaukee. Holiday's next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (illness) starting on Wednesday, Jaylen Nowell to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Russell will make his return after Minnesota's point guard missed one game with a non-COVID illness. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Russell to score 35.5 FanDuel points. Russell's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's George Hill (illness) active for Friday's game versus Charlotte
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is available for Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill will be active off the bench after the veteran was sidelined four games with an illness. In 14.9 expected minutes, our models project Hill to score 9.9 FanDuel points. Hill's projection includes 4.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (illness) not listed on Clippers' Thursday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is on track to return after sitting out one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/6/23: Why the Knicks Should Keep It Close in Toronto
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) available on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) remains out on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward will miss his second straight game with left hamstring soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes on Friday night. McDaniels' Friday projection includes 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Drummond has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Nets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 9.9 minutes against Brooklyn. Drummond's Wednesday projection includes 4.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.8...
numberfire.com
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown injured his quad in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat and exited early. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Wenyen Gabriel, Max Christie, and Kendrick Nunn will have more minutes available off the bench if Brown is ruled out.
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (ankle) DNP on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Darius Garland (thumb) active and starting on Friday for Donovan Mitchell (rest)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (thumb) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Garland will start at point guard after he was forced to miss three games with a right thumb sprain and Donovan Mitchell was ruled out for rest reasons. In 36.9 expected minutes, our models project Garland to score 38.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Clipper list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. George's status is currently in question for the second half of their back-to-back after he logged 14 minutes with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Expect Terance Mann to see more playing time if George is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Friday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook will suit up at home after the veteran was listed as probable with foot soreness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 39.2 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 17.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) active and starting on Friday in place of injured Austin Reaves (hamstring)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. James has been officially upgraded to active and will start against the Hawks on Friday. Austin Reaves is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Our models expect James to play 35.3 minutes against Atlanta. Juan Toscano-Anderson will remain in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 1/5/23: Will Luka Doncic and the Mavericks Beat Boston to Extend Their Winning Streak?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
