Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
numberfire.com
Bucks' Jrue Holiday (conditioning) out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (conditioning) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Holiday will miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to return to play conditioning. George Hill (illness) and Joe Ingles (conditioning) have also been ruled out for Milwaukee. Holiday's next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Mavericks' Saturday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic is on track to play on Saturday after the Mavericks listed their superstar as probable with left ankle soreness. In 39.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 60.6 FanDuel points. Doncic's...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (illness) not listed on Clippers' Thursday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is on track to return after sitting out one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (ankle) DNP on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Clipper list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. George's status is currently in question for the second half of their back-to-back after he logged 14 minutes with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Expect Terance Mann to see more playing time if George is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Bucks' George Hill (illness) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill is dealing with an illness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.9 minutes against Charlotte. Hill's Friday projection includes 4.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. starting for inactive Bol Bol (health protocols) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carter Jr. will make his 16th start this season after Bol Bol was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Carter Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Carter...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Milwaukee on Friday. Jalen McDaniels started in his place on Wednesday and could do so again on Friday. McDaniels' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) active and starting on Friday in place of injured Austin Reaves (hamstring)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. James has been officially upgraded to active and will start against the Hawks on Friday. Austin Reaves is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Our models expect James to play 35.3 minutes against Atlanta. Juan Toscano-Anderson will remain in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (injury management) expected to play in Warriors' Saturday matchup
Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (injury management) is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Iguodala is on track to play on Saturday after he announced on his podcast he would make his season debut against the Magic. Expect the veteran to play bench role versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez (ankle) available on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hernangomez has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Friday's game against Brooklyn. Hernangomez is averaging 14.1 FanDuel points per game this season. His salary is $4,500.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Friday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook will suit up at home after the veteran was listed as probable with foot soreness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 39.2 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 17.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Forbes continues to deal with right shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Los Angeles on Friday. Forbes is averaging 5.6 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's George Hill (illness) active for Friday's game versus Charlotte
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is available for Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill will be active off the bench after the veteran was sidelined four games with an illness. In 14.9 expected minutes, our models project Hill to score 9.9 FanDuel points. Hill's projection includes 4.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (quad) questionable on Friday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Grant is dealing with a quad injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Pacers. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Indiana. Grant's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Friday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Friday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kispert will make his 20th start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 19.7 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes...
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) active on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) is available for Friday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Nance Jr. will return after the Pelicans' forward missed four games with shoulder soreness and a neck ailment. In 20.9 expected minutes, our models project Nance Jr. to score 19.8 FanDuel points. Nance's...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for inactive Paul George (hamstring) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mann will make his 15th start this season after Paul George was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Timberwolves' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Mann's FanDuel salary stands at $4,600.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) remains out for Clippers on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Batum will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play an increased role against a Minnesota team 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Comments / 0