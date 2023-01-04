ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Black Bird’ is YOUR choice to win 2023 Best Limited Series Golden Globe [POLL RESULTS]

Apple TV+ has yet to produce a Best Series Golden Globe winner of any kind, but the platform could now achieve its first Best TV Movie/Limited Series victory with “Black Bird.” Gold Derby recently ran a poll asking which of the five current nominees in said category most deserves to win, and a whopping 51% of the votes went to “Black Bird,” while another 31% of people chose the second iteration of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” These results indicate that either show would make for a generally acceptable winner, but we want to hear your final thoughts. Do these poll...
Dolly Parton Made Surprise Singing Tribute To Leslie Jordan On ‘Call Me Kat’ Premiere: ‘Goodbye, My Sweet Leslie’

Dolly Parton joined the cast of Call Me Kat to pay tribute to their good friend and one of the show’s star Leslie Jordan. During the season premiere of the sitcom on Thursday, Jan. 5, the iconic country singer made a surprise appearance (below) where she sang a few lines from her 2021 duet with Leslie, “Where the Soul Never Dies,” before giving a heartwarming message about the late actor, who passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, at 67 years old after a car accident.

