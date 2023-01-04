Read full article on original website
Related
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
‘Black Bird’ is YOUR choice to win 2023 Best Limited Series Golden Globe [POLL RESULTS]
Apple TV+ has yet to produce a Best Series Golden Globe winner of any kind, but the platform could now achieve its first Best TV Movie/Limited Series victory with “Black Bird.” Gold Derby recently ran a poll asking which of the five current nominees in said category most deserves to win, and a whopping 51% of the votes went to “Black Bird,” while another 31% of people chose the second iteration of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” These results indicate that either show would make for a generally acceptable winner, but we want to hear your final thoughts. Do these poll...
Dolly Parton Made Surprise Singing Tribute To Leslie Jordan On ‘Call Me Kat’ Premiere: ‘Goodbye, My Sweet Leslie’
Dolly Parton joined the cast of Call Me Kat to pay tribute to their good friend and one of the show’s star Leslie Jordan. During the season premiere of the sitcom on Thursday, Jan. 5, the iconic country singer made a surprise appearance (below) where she sang a few lines from her 2021 duet with Leslie, “Where the Soul Never Dies,” before giving a heartwarming message about the late actor, who passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, at 67 years old after a car accident.
Einstein, Piaf, Twiggy: Marilyn Stafford’s extraordinary life behind the lens
The American photographer, who has died aged 97, was equally at home documenting war as she was shooting celebrity portraits
I learned the hard way that Fay Weldon was as sharp-witted as her characters | Rachel Cooke
I jumped at the chance to interview her, but regretted it almost at once after being reminded of a bad review I wrote
Comments / 0