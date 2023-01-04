Read full article on original website
Lots to do, see, and eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend in Harrisburg. Rahn Troutman is from Dornsife and is with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers. The food court was open as a preview day, and his stand was already off to a busy start. "We do baked potatoes,...
Towanda man sentenced for August money theft
TOWANDA TWP. Pa., (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to serve inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a theft incident in August of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Damian Wells has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months and restitution of $1,300. The sentencing follows an incident […]
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
'Catsnip Clinic' to help with feral cat problem in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day inside Pocono Peak Veterinary Center near Stroudsburg. But this weekend, employees say all of their examination rooms will be full. The vet center is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter day for cats on Saturday. "This is something we're offering...
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
UPDATE: Home collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A home collapsed unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Crews gathered around the remains of the house along South Bower Street to clean up the damage. The debris damaged a parked car in front of the property. According to the Shenandoah borough manager, the home built...
Williamsport woman sentenced for role in January 6 riot
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport woman was sentenced for her role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to Penn Live, Tammy Bronsburg will spend 14 days in federal prison, followed by two years of probation. She pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a...
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
Trucking company involved in monkey crash in Danville shut down
Danville, Pa. — The animal trucking company involved in the crash last year near Danville which led to the escape of several monkeys has shut down. The crash occurred Jan. 21, 2022 when the truck collided with a dump truck along Route 54 near the Interstate 80 junction. The truck, owned by Quebedeaux's Transport, was carrying around 100 monkeys. At least three escaped on that cold night when temperatures went down into single digits. ...
Man sets porch on fire, flees scene
White Deer, Pa. — Police say a Union County man set an enclosed front porch on fire on New Year's Day and then fled the scene. State police at Milton say Jamarro Wells, 35, of White Deer, became upset with a neighbor and used a lighter to set fire to wooden chairs and clothing on the porch at the 100 block of White Deer Avenue. The neighbor was able to escape the home and call 911 shortly after the fire began around 1:40 a.m. Jan....
State police SERT on scene of active WB Township police incident
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is on the scene of a developing police incident in Wilkes-Barre Township. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for some parts of Wilkes-Barre Township as police respond to an active incident. According to the Luzerne […]
Suspects linked to Kingston fatal shooting waive hearings
WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in Kingston last year waived their rights to a preliminary he
wkok.com
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
Involuntary commitment sought for woman charged in Pa. man’s killing
DANVILLE – Involuntary commitment to a mental facility for inpatient treatment is sought for a Montour County homicide suspect. A Feb. 1 court hearing has been scheduled on the petition of Montour County District Attorney Angela L. Mattis for Kathleen Susan Reed, 39, Pembroke Pines, Florida, who has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
Teen dead after crash in Lycoming County
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner, Hailey Bilbay, 17, died as a result of a crash along Northway Road in Eldred Township Friday morning. There is no word on what led to the crash. State...
Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
The impact of 'social media sleuths' on the Idaho student murder investigation
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Idaho murder case is opening up a conversation about the impact of social media on criminal investigations. It makes sense that the Idaho murder case would intrigue a criminology professor like Dr. Michael Jenkins and animate the students in his classes at the University of Scranton.
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
'Text to pay' meters coming to Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — The new year can be a time for change, and that's what is happening with the parking meters in Sunbury. The city is installing 400 new meters, and the hourly rate is increasing to 50 cents from 25 cents. "Yes, we did double it but compared...
Allied Services Scranton Transitional Rehab Unit recognized as Best Nursing Home
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Allied Services Scranton Transitional Rehab Unit has been recognized as a 2022-23 Best Nursing Home by U.S. News & World Report. Allied Services Scranton Transitional Rehab Unit has been recognized as a 2022-23 Best Nursing Home by U.S. News & World...
