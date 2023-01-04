ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Towanda man sentenced for August money theft

TOWANDA TWP. Pa., (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to serve inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a theft incident in August of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Damian Wells has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months and restitution of $1,300. The sentencing follows an incident […]
TOWANDA, PA
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Home collapses in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A home collapsed unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Crews gathered around the remains of the house along South Bower Street to clean up the damage. The debris damaged a parked car in front of the property. According to the Shenandoah borough manager, the home built...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Trucking company involved in monkey crash in Danville shut down

Danville, Pa. — The animal trucking company involved in the crash last year near Danville which led to the escape of several monkeys has shut down. The crash occurred Jan. 21, 2022 when the truck collided with a dump truck along Route 54 near the Interstate 80 junction. The truck, owned by Quebedeaux's Transport, was carrying around 100 monkeys. At least three escaped on that cold night when temperatures went down into single digits. ...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sets porch on fire, flees scene

White Deer, Pa. — Police say a Union County man set an enclosed front porch on fire on New Year's Day and then fled the scene. State police at Milton say Jamarro Wells, 35, of White Deer, became upset with a neighbor and used a lighter to set fire to wooden chairs and clothing on the porch at the 100 block of White Deer Avenue. The neighbor was able to escape the home and call 911 shortly after the fire began around 1:40 a.m. Jan....
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police SERT on scene of active WB Township police incident

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is on the scene of a developing police incident in Wilkes-Barre Township. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for some parts of Wilkes-Barre Township as police respond to an active incident. According to the Luzerne […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
wkok.com

Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen dead after crash in Lycoming County

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner, Hailey Bilbay, 17, died as a result of a crash along Northway Road in Eldred Township Friday morning. There is no word on what led to the crash. State...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NEWS10 ABC

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'Text to pay' meters coming to Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — The new year can be a time for change, and that's what is happening with the parking meters in Sunbury. The city is installing 400 new meters, and the hourly rate is increasing to 50 cents from 25 cents. "Yes, we did double it but compared...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy