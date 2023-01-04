ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Daily Voice

Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden

A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest

Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: Man fatally shot at New Haven Inn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn located at 100 Pond Lily Avenue on Friday night. Police responded to a shot spotter alert just before 8 p.m. and found one victim at the scene. Police said victim the victim suffered severe injuries from the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police investigating homicide at motel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide on Friday night. This is the city's second of the year. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told FOX61 that police received a ShotSpotter notification at 7:57 pm at the New Haven Inn, a motel on Pond Lily Avenue just off Route 15.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New York Post

Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops

The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday.  Karen Barnes —  60-year-old grandmother —  was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said.  She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault.  Authorities also...
BROOKLYN, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Two Arrested Attempting to Sell Two Kilos of Fentanyl

On January 5, 2023, the Greenwich Police Department Narcotics Section received information that two subjects may be traveling to Greenwich from Massachusetts to sell approximately two kilograms of fentanyl. The purported meeting place was going to be in the area of Exit 5 off Interstate 95. Detectives set up surveillance...
GREENWICH, CT
westportjournal.com

Marooned motorboat hauled away: State Police seek owner

WESTPORT — The motorboat illegally dumped in the median of Interstate 95 Exit 17 southbound has been hauled away. The State Police removed the 21-foot Sea Ray 200 on Thursday morning, after an inquiry from the Westport Journal. “Troop G responded and had the boat removed from the roadside...
WESTPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Greenwich Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested in Florida

Stamford police have charged the Greenwich man suspected in the Dec. 3 hit-and-run deaths of two 25-year-olds with manslaughter, evading responsibility and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The suspect, Michael Talbot, 24, was taken into custody at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Collier County, Fla., where he was...
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man, Age 30, Fighting For Life Following Shooting

A 30-year-old Connecticut man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a city street.The incident took place in New Haven around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Chapel Street, between Beers Street and Orchard Street. Responding officers located a 30-year-old New Haven man who ha…
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police

Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
GREENWICH, CT
FOX 61

Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police

MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Man Buried Son's Body In Park, Held Mom Hostage, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was a person of interest in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a city park has been captured. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police in a taxi early Tuesday, Jan. 3, after an exhaustive search by officers who went door to door and business to business searching for the alleged child killer, according to Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man Nabbed In Stolen Car Linked To Homicide

A Connecticut man was nabbed in a stolen car linked to a homicide following a chase through Fairfield County. The incident began in Bridgeport around 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 when members of the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, spotted the car and began to follow it without lights and sirens from a distance onto I-95 northbound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
