Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Pharma Millionaire Who Killed Her 8-Year-Old Son, Committed Suicide In Manhattan Hotel RoomAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Related
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
'It's just not OK.' Family of second New Year's Day shooting victim grieves loss
Investigators say Qualon Wilkes, 22, was pronounced dead on Jan. 5 at the hospital.
Eyewitness News
Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest
Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
Police: Man fatally shot at New Haven Inn
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn located at 100 Pond Lily Avenue on Friday night. Police responded to a shot spotter alert just before 8 p.m. and found one victim at the scene. Police said victim the victim suffered severe injuries from the […]
New Haven police investigating homicide at motel
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide on Friday night. This is the city's second of the year. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told FOX61 that police received a ShotSpotter notification at 7:57 pm at the New Haven Inn, a motel on Pond Lily Avenue just off Route 15.
21-Year-Old Nabbed With Illegal Gun After Domestic Incident In Westchester, Police Say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges of illegally possessing a gun after authorities discovered the weapon during a domestic incident in Westchester County, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, around 1:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence near th…
Greenwich Man Charged In Stamford Hit-Run Crash That Killed 2
A Fairfield County man has been arrested in Florida in connection with a December crash that killed two nearby restaurant employees as they crossed a street after getting off work. The crash took place in Stamford around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Washington Boulevard. Michael Talbot, age 25,...
Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops
The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday. Karen Barnes — 60-year-old grandmother — was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said. She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault. Authorities also...
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say
A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue. According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police,...
Duo Nabbed With 2 Kilos Of Fentanyl In Greenwich, Police Say
Two men were nabbed with more than two kilos of fentanyl after police in Fairfield County received word of a buy going down in the area. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Exit 5 off I-95. The Greenwich Police Department Narcotics Section...
greenwichsentinel.com
Two Arrested Attempting to Sell Two Kilos of Fentanyl
On January 5, 2023, the Greenwich Police Department Narcotics Section received information that two subjects may be traveling to Greenwich from Massachusetts to sell approximately two kilograms of fentanyl. The purported meeting place was going to be in the area of Exit 5 off Interstate 95. Detectives set up surveillance...
Bridgeport police arrest 2nd suspect in 2019 deadly beating inside grocery store
Luis Hernandez, 44, of Waterbury, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his alleged role in the death of Miguel Lopez in May 2019.
westportjournal.com
Marooned motorboat hauled away: State Police seek owner
WESTPORT — The motorboat illegally dumped in the median of Interstate 95 Exit 17 southbound has been hauled away. The State Police removed the 21-foot Sea Ray 200 on Thursday morning, after an inquiry from the Westport Journal. “Troop G responded and had the boat removed from the roadside...
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested in Florida
Stamford police have charged the Greenwich man suspected in the Dec. 3 hit-and-run deaths of two 25-year-olds with manslaughter, evading responsibility and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The suspect, Michael Talbot, 24, was taken into custody at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Collier County, Fla., where he was...
CT Man, Age 30, Fighting For Life Following Shooting
A 30-year-old Connecticut man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a city street.The incident took place in New Haven around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Chapel Street, between Beers Street and Orchard Street. Responding officers located a 30-year-old New Haven man who ha…
State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-91 Crash That Left Person Dead
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal two-car crash that left one person dead.The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 on 1-91 northbound near Exit 15 in Wallingford.According to state police, a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Sport, driven by Anna Munaf…
NBC Connecticut
Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police
Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
Stamford Man Buried Son's Body In Park, Held Mom Hostage, Police Say
A Fairfield County man who was a person of interest in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a city park has been captured. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police in a taxi early Tuesday, Jan. 3, after an exhaustive search by officers who went door to door and business to business searching for the alleged child killer, according to Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.
CT Man Nabbed In Stolen Car Linked To Homicide
A Connecticut man was nabbed in a stolen car linked to a homicide following a chase through Fairfield County. The incident began in Bridgeport around 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 when members of the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, spotted the car and began to follow it without lights and sirens from a distance onto I-95 northbound.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 5