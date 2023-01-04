San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO