numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
Jerami Grant (quad) questionable on Friday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Grant is dealing with a quad injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Pacers. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Indiana. Grant's Friday projection includes...
Clipper list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. George's status is currently in question for the second half of their back-to-back after he logged 14 minutes with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Expect Terance Mann to see more playing time if George is ruled out.
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Milwaukee on Friday. Jalen McDaniels started in his place on Wednesday and could do so again on Friday. McDaniels' Friday projection includes...
Kawhi Leonard (illness) not listed on Clippers' Thursday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is on track to return after sitting out one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds,...
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown injured his quad in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat and exited early. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Wenyen Gabriel, Max Christie, and Kendrick Nunn will have more minutes available off the bench if Brown is ruled out.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
Bucks' Jrue Holiday (conditioning) out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (conditioning) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Holiday will miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to return to play conditioning. George Hill (illness) and Joe Ingles (conditioning) have also been ruled out for Milwaukee. Holiday's next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
Kings' Malik Monk (leg) questionable on Saturday
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Malik Monk (leg) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Monk is dealing with a leg injury and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Monk's Friday...
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. starting for inactive Bol Bol (health protocols) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carter Jr. will make his 16th start this season after Bol Bol was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Carter Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Carter...
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Friday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook will suit up at home after the veteran was listed as probable with foot soreness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 39.2 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 17.1 points,...
Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Mavericks' Saturday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic is on track to play on Saturday after the Mavericks listed their superstar as probable with left ankle soreness. In 39.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 60.6 FanDuel points. Doncic's...
Bucks' George Hill (illness) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill is dealing with an illness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.9 minutes against Charlotte. Hill's Friday projection includes 4.5 points,...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (ankle) DNP on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) questionable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Payton is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Indiana. Payton's Friday...
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) active on Friday night
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nurkic is available on the road despite being listed with an illness. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Nurkic to score 32.6 FanDuel points. Nurkic's Friday projection includes 12.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and...
Bryn Forbes (shoulder) available for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Forbes has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Friday's clash with the Clippers. Forbes is averaging 5.6 FanDuel points per game this season. His salary is $3,700.
