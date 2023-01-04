Read full article on original website
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
WAVY News 10
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
WAVY News 10
Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured
Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured
WAVY News 10
Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement
Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
Police investigating shooting in Elizabeth City, NC
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
Former Norfolk daycare operator pleads guilty to child neglect
A former Norfolk daycare operator pleaded guilty to child neglect Friday after a child she watched was seriously injured in 2018.
Virginia inmate honored for saving deputy's life
A Chesapeake inmate has been honored with a Citizen's Service Award for a good deed he did while serving time.
State awards Norfolk $24M for coastal flooding protection project
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is working on a plan to prevent catastrophic flooding, and they got a major boost from the Commonwealth!. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded $24 million for the Ghent to Harbor Park Flood Barrier System. The project is part of...
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
Pocket knife confiscated from Moyock Middle School student
School officials are now investigating after a pocket knife was found in Moyock Middle School in Currituck Thursday.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
Officials issue statements following Newport News school shooting
State and local officials have issued a statement following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School that left one teacher critically injured.
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney says lack of witnesses cooperation hurts cases
Fatehi's office begins the new year with a high profile case ending in a not guilty verdict, but notes two other cases were going on on Thursday and ended in guilty verdicts.
WAVY News 10
Fire damages home on Jackson Road in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered possible smoke inhalation in a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of Jackson Road in Suffolk Friday evening. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home.
Possible laptop of VB mass shooter now in attorney’s hands
A laptop computer believed to have belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter is still not in the hands of law enforcement, but 10 On Your Side has confirmed it has exchanged hands.
Gallery: Large police presence at Newport News Elementary School following shooting
A large police presence is seen late Friday afternoon following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident on Auburn Dr. in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 8:23 p.m. in the 6500 block of Auburn Dr.
Driver hospitalized after overnight crash in Suffolk
Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
