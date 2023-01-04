ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, VA
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA
Fire damages home on Jackson Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered possible smoke inhalation in a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of Jackson Road in Suffolk Friday evening. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home.
SUFFOLK, VA

