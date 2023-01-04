Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Indianapolis, Detroit bow out from hosting neutral site AFC championship game
The hunt for the location of a potential neutral site AFC championship game continues. On Friday, NFL owners voted affirmatively to do a neutral-site conference title game in the AFC under several scenarios involving the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals after the Week 17 Bills-Bengals matchup was canceled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. Hamlin remains in the hospital but has since woken up and communicated with teammates. At least two cities have taken themselves out of consideration to host the game if it happens. Reports out of Indianapolis indicate that the city would not be...
WNYT
Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While...
Patriots' playoff path to become clearer following Jags-Titans showdown
FOXBORO – The Patriots face a stiff task on Sunday as they hope to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills. But there could be another path to the playoffs for New England, depending on what happens Saturday night in Florida.Sunday will surely be an emotional day in Orchard Park as the Bills take the field for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and had to receive CPR during Monday Night Football. The game was postponed, and later canceled. Hamlin continues to make progress in a Cincinnati hospital and spoke to teammates via FaceTime...
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon.
Comments / 0