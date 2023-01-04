ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Crash closes part of Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A crash along Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest is causing delays on Saturday morning. The two-vehicle wreck reduced northbound and southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard to one lane near the Purnell Road intersection. The extent of injuries is unknown, although first responders were at the...
WAKE FOREST, NC
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection

SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

New lanes on the horizon for 2023

The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
rtands.com

GoTriangle Commuter Rail Study Outlines Service Along Existing NCRR Corridor

North Carolina’s regional GoTriangle transportation service released the findings of a commuter rail feasibility study on Jan. 4 and is looking for feedback on the options for future commuter rail service identified in the report. GoTriangle, which provides regional service to the Research Triangle region of North Carolina in...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Room to grow: Henderson supports the growth of local food distribution and manufacturing companies

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. As a furloughed Eastern Airlines Pilot, Mike Williams relocated to Henderson, NC, in 1976. The same year, he purchased a faltering distribution company, rebranding it as MR Williams Distributors. At first, the company was focused on supplying country stores in the area but Williams sought to scale the company and compete with larger wholesalers. This required the company to expand inventory and increase warehouse space to support the demands of new clients. "Our company started with a 25,000-square-foot low-ceiling warehouse and now we have a 250,000-square-foot facility that is very modern. And we are making room for future expansions," said Williams. "We are one of the few family businesses who have expanded and eventually worked our way up to compete with the larger wholesalers," he continued.
HENDERSON, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Receives Report of 16 Stolen Doors

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Orange County's 2023 living wage announced

Orange County Living Wage (OCLW) announced Friday its updated living wages for 2023, impacting around 9,000 workers. The board announced the 2023 living wage for hourly workers is now $16.60 per hour or $15.10 for employers who pay least half of their employee's health insurance costs. North Carolina's current minimum...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

