Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Apple applying for permits to start $1 billion campus construction on RTP Campus
Public records obtained by WRAL News indicate that work to prepare the site, approximately 281 acres located adjacent Louis Stephens Drive and Little Drive in Wake County, is occurring. Public records obtained by WRAL News indicate that work to prepare the site, approximately 281 acres located adjacent Louis Stephens Drive...
WRAL
Crash closes part of Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A crash along Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest is causing delays on Saturday morning. The two-vehicle wreck reduced northbound and southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard to one lane near the Purnell Road intersection. The extent of injuries is unknown, although first responders were at the...
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
WRAL
Spring Hope businesses feel the pinch of closures due to water outages
Spring Hope was without water for the second time in one week after Duke Energy's crews hit a water main on Thursday while replacing utility poles. Spring Hope was without water for the second time in one week after Duke Energy's crews hit a water main on Thursday while replacing utility poles.
WRAL
OSHA, Chatham sheriff investigating death of worker who fell off Governor's Club
OSHA is investigating the death of a man who fell off a roof while working in Chatham County. 29-year-old Gabriel Strathern of Chapel Hill died December 14 while cleaning gutters in Governor's Club. Family members told WRAL News OSHA and the Chatham County Sheriff's office are investigating. Strathern leaves behind...
WRAL
Gas spill closes entire direction of I-440 in Raleigh near Lake Boone Trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 440 was closed Thursday after a diesel truck overturned and the gas tank ruptured, spilling fuel on the roadway. The westbound lanes of I-440 were closed before 1:15 p.m. at Exit 4B for Lake Boone Trail. Traffic was being diverted onto the exit.
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
rtands.com
GoTriangle Commuter Rail Study Outlines Service Along Existing NCRR Corridor
North Carolina’s regional GoTriangle transportation service released the findings of a commuter rail feasibility study on Jan. 4 and is looking for feedback on the options for future commuter rail service identified in the report. GoTriangle, which provides regional service to the Research Triangle region of North Carolina in...
WRAL
Autopsy: Sisters, 2 and 3, left in hot car for 6 hours outside sweepstakes parlor
An autopsy report released Wednesday night shows two young sisters left alone inside a hot car in Wake County last August died from hyperthermia. An autopsy report released Wednesday night shows two young sisters left alone inside a hot car in Wake County last August died from hyperthermia.
Harnett County man identified after getting shot, killed by deputies trying to serve involuntary commitment papers
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office identified a man shot and killed by deputies on Monday after authorities say he was having a mental health episode. On Friday, the sheriff's office identified the man shot and killed as Lee Irvin Dawson Jr. He was 68. The sheriff's...
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WRAL
Room to grow: Henderson supports the growth of local food distribution and manufacturing companies
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. As a furloughed Eastern Airlines Pilot, Mike Williams relocated to Henderson, NC, in 1976. The same year, he purchased a faltering distribution company, rebranding it as MR Williams Distributors. At first, the company was focused on supplying country stores in the area but Williams sought to scale the company and compete with larger wholesalers. This required the company to expand inventory and increase warehouse space to support the demands of new clients. "Our company started with a 25,000-square-foot low-ceiling warehouse and now we have a 250,000-square-foot facility that is very modern. And we are making room for future expansions," said Williams. "We are one of the few family businesses who have expanded and eventually worked our way up to compete with the larger wholesalers," he continued.
WRAL
Police find man dead in the street after fight in Rocky Mount
A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening. A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening.
cbs17
Woman, man busted after armed robbery of Dollar Tree in Moore County, deputies say
WHISPERING PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were arrested this week in connection with the robbery of a Moore County Dollar Tree in November, officials said Friday. The armed robbery took place on Nov. 15 at the Dollar Tree on N.C. 22 near Whispering Pines, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Receives Report of 16 Stolen Doors
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.
jocoreport.com
Accidents Continue At NC 42 East And Thanksgiving Fire Road Intersection
SELMA – There was another accident at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Road. This collision took place on Monday evening, just past sunset. A small SUV and eastbound compact pickup truck collided. North Side Fire responded along with two Johnston County EMS units. The pickup...
cbs17
Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says
VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
WRAL
Orange County's 2023 living wage announced
Orange County Living Wage (OCLW) announced Friday its updated living wages for 2023, impacting around 9,000 workers. The board announced the 2023 living wage for hourly workers is now $16.60 per hour or $15.10 for employers who pay least half of their employee's health insurance costs. North Carolina's current minimum...
WRAL
Man beaten to death in Rocky Mount; police launch homicide investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening. Darnell Battle was assaulted on the front porch of his family home Thursday evening by two assailants. Battle’s brother Brandon told WRAL he heard a fight outside their door here, and when...
Comments / 0