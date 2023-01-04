Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Milwaukee on Friday. Jalen McDaniels started in his place on Wednesday and could do so again on Friday. McDaniels' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (illness) not listed on Clippers' Thursday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is on track to return after sitting out one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (illness) starting on Wednesday, Jaylen Nowell to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Russell will make his return after Minnesota's point guard missed one game with a non-COVID illness. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Russell to score 35.5 FanDuel points. Russell's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (ankle) DNP on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
numberfire.com
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown injured his quad in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat and exited early. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Wenyen Gabriel, Max Christie, and Kendrick Nunn will have more minutes available off the bench if Brown is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Mavericks' Saturday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic is on track to play on Saturday after the Mavericks listed their superstar as probable with left ankle soreness. In 39.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 60.6 FanDuel points. Doncic's...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) remains out for Clippers on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Batum will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play an increased role against a Minnesota team 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available for Bucks' Friday matchup against Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will be active at home after he was listed as probable with left knee soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 62.8 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 34.9 points, 13.4...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Drummond has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Nets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 9.9 minutes against Brooklyn. Drummond's Wednesday projection includes 4.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.8...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. starting for inactive Bol Bol (health protocols) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carter Jr. will make his 16th start this season after Bol Bol was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Carter Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Carter...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Darius Garland (thumb) active and starting on Friday for Donovan Mitchell (rest)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (thumb) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Garland will start at point guard after he was forced to miss three games with a right thumb sprain and Donovan Mitchell was ruled out for rest reasons. In 36.9 expected minutes, our models project Garland to score 38.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (injury management) expected to play in Warriors' Saturday matchup
Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (injury management) is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Iguodala is on track to play on Saturday after he announced on his podcast he would make his season debut against the Magic. Expect the veteran to play bench role versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Jrue Holiday (conditioning) out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (conditioning) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Holiday will miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to return to play conditioning. George Hill (illness) and Joe Ingles (conditioning) have also been ruled out for Milwaukee. Holiday's next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Clipper list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. George's status is currently in question for the second half of their back-to-back after he logged 14 minutes with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Expect Terance Mann to see more playing time if George is ruled out.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 1/5/23: Will Luka Doncic and the Mavericks Beat Boston to Extend Their Winning Streak?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
