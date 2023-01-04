Read full article on original website
Warmer next week and storm system could go south of MN
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in with updates on snow totals across the state as well as a quiet weekend across Minnesota. Plus, more on the warmer week next week and that potential winter storm moving south of the state.
Mysterious heavy snowfall in Chanhassen Friday morning
The mysterious snowfall that piled up to a half inch in Chanhassen Friday morning wasn't associated with an organized storm system. No precipitation showed up on radar. So what happened? Where did the freak snow come from?. Anyone who was out and about yesterday with all that sunshine saw there...
Weekend forecast: Peaceful with sunshine
The weather across the Twin Cities and beyond will stay quite peaceful into next week, with some sunshine and temperatures close to the average for this time of year. Patchy fog on Friday morning led to some "sparkle flurries" for the commute but overall it will be chilly and brighter for most. The high temperature will be in the teens across the area.
Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region
Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
Heavy snowfall brings a new problem for cities: Where do they put it all?
Even Minneapolis’s top director in charge of plowing says it’s a lot. With our season total to an already impressive 48 inches, officials with the City of Minneapolis are challenged to find places to put all of the snow.
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
Glenwood City Schools cancels classes after threatening email sent to students, staff
A school district in western Wisconsin canceled classes Friday after a threat was emailed to students and staff. The Glenwood City School District announced on Facebook that all classes and school activities would be canceled out of "extreme caution." The Glenwood City Police Department confirmed that a threat was emailed...
Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds
MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
'Happy to be home': Twin Cities residents confront heavy snow, slick streets
In downtown Minneapolis cars and buses moved through the streets with ease, after plow drivers spent hours clearing the pavement and pushing the snow into mounds, some taller than six feet, to be trucked off later. Soon workers in small tractors with spinning brushes got busy on the sidewalks. Winter...
Metro area businesses announce weather-related closures to keep employees, customers safe
HOPKINS, Minn. — As a foot or more of snow piles up across the metro, businesses like Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins put out a message on Facebook for customers, saying it was closing early due to weather. "We're supposed to be open until 6 p.m., but because of...
Minnesota weather: Brighter and peaceful weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weather across the Twin Cities and beyond will stay quite peaceful into next week, with some sunshine and temperatures close to the average for this time of year. Patchy fog on Friday morning led to some "sparkle flurries" for the commute but overall it will...
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
Several cities declare snow emergencies Tuesday as storm continues
(FOX 9) - As road conditions worsen throughout Tuesday with 6-10+ inches of snow possible for some areas of the Twin Cities metro, several cities have begun declaring snow emergency parking restrictions. Below is a list of the snow emergencies declared so far. Check back for updates, and with your...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in
With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and...
Minneapolis snow emergency day 2, side streets remain messy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As Minneapolis enters the second day of the delayed snow emergency following a storm that saw snow totals surpass 14 inches, side streets remain messy. Day two of the snow emergency means no parking starting at 8 a.m. on the even side of the street on both sides of all parkways.
Snow snarls return to school for many Minnesota students; families once again juggle e-learning
The blast of winter that closed schools a day after many kids just returned from winter break has made for a topsy-turvy start to the year for parents, and in some parts of the Twin Cities area, a longing for the traditional snow day. Minneapolis, St. Paul and Osseo were...
