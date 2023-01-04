ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Weekend forecast: Peaceful with sunshine

The weather across the Twin Cities and beyond will stay quite peaceful into next week, with some sunshine and temperatures close to the average for this time of year. Patchy fog on Friday morning led to some "sparkle flurries" for the commute but overall it will be chilly and brighter for most. The high temperature will be in the teens across the area.
swnewsmedia.com

Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region

Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
CHANHASSEN, MN
MIX 94.9

Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds

MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Brighter and peaceful weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weather across the Twin Cities and beyond will stay quite peaceful into next week, with some sunshine and temperatures close to the average for this time of year. Patchy fog on Friday morning led to some "sparkle flurries" for the commute but overall it will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Several cities declare snow emergencies Tuesday as storm continues

(FOX 9) - As road conditions worsen throughout Tuesday with 6-10+ inches of snow possible for some areas of the Twin Cities metro, several cities have begun declaring snow emergency parking restrictions. Below is a list of the snow emergencies declared so far. Check back for updates, and with your...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in

With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minneapolis snow emergency day 2, side streets remain messy

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As Minneapolis enters the second day of the delayed snow emergency following a storm that saw snow totals surpass 14 inches, side streets remain messy. Day two of the snow emergency means no parking starting at 8 a.m. on the even side of the street on both sides of all parkways.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy