ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NM State program touts wide range of benefits, nutrition from chile peppers

By Jasmine Perry
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkpAE_0k2V9F6S00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico ( KTSM ) — New Mexico State University is providing a program to students about the wide range of peppers the state has to offer.

The Chile Pepper Breeding and Genetics Program Research helps students use novel tools and modern genetics to better every pepper.

Dennis Lozada is the assistant professor for Chile Pepper Breeding and Genetics at NMSU, and says their main focus is controlling the traits, flavors, yield, genes and quality in every chile pepper.

“For the project, I’ll be looking at having a Ph.D. student to work on the general mix for yield and nutrition in New Mexican chile peppers and we also hire a lot of undergraduates, to help us do our research. So, there is definitely active student participation for the projects,” Lozada said.

Lozada adds New Mexican peppers are known to be different from other chile peppers in the country because of their unique taste. He added that he wants to let the community know there’s more to a chile than its spiciness.

“They’re very nutritious, and studies have found time and again that we have various vitamins, nutrients and minerals in chiles that we can’t find anywhere else, in other food sources,” Lozada said.

Lozada tells KTSM, if the school is able to develop a variety of peppers with higher yield, then that could compensate for other factors.

“The production has been decreasing in the past couple of years and it’s mainly due to various reasons. We have the issue of labor. We have yields, which have been considered as subpar, so there has been a decrease in yields as well,” he said.

Although Lozada sees the study as long term, he hopes to get at least four years of support from the National Institute of Agriculture grant.

Prior to working at NMSU, Lozada used to work with grains for many years as a winter wheat breeder with genetics. When the position with the Chile Pepper Breeding and Genetics program opened up at NMSU, he looked forward to joining the program.

With the support from the community, Lozada believes the program will go far when it comes to impacting farmers and growers and making a difference around the world, not just New Mexico.

To learn more about how students can participate in the Chile Pepper Institute program at the College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences (ACES), click here .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80

Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe

The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Only a few days left to sign up for New Mexico health insurance

Https://www.krqe.com/health/only-a-few-days-left-to-sign-up-for-new-mexico-health-insurance/. Only a few days left to sign up for New Mexico health …. https://www.krqe.com/health/only-a-few-days-left-to-sign-up-for-new-mexico-health-insurance/. DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/dea-9-8-million-doses-of-fentanyl-seized-in-new-mexico-west-texas-in-2022/. Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-pleads-guilty-to-2018-fatal-hit-and-run/. Sam Bregman appointed new Bernalillo County DA – …. For the first time since...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KTSM

New Mexico State women’s basketball set to host Tarleton

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (7-8, 2-1 WAC) women’s basketball is set to play Tarleton (3-7, 0-3 WAC) at the Pan American Center on Saturday. New Mexico State enters Saturday’s game off of a 63-57 overtime win at Utah Valley on Wednesday. That was the Aggies’ second win in conference play […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Indian Country Today

New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation

News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
COLORADO STATE
KTSM

A look into Biden’s immigration plan ahead of his visit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Biden is expected to be in El Paso this Sunday, to see what’s happening on the border firsthand and meet with local leaders. Ahead of the visit President Biden told migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti to not show up at the U.S.-Mexico Border as he announced a […]
EL PASO, TX
kunm.org

WED: Return to office for state workers delayed until Feb. 2, + More

Return to office for New Mexico workers delayed until Feb. 2 - Associated Press. The scheduled return to the office for all state workers who have been working remotely has been delayed until next month, according to New Mexico officials. All exempt employees, managers, supervisors and directors were instructed Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm approaches Thursday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NM Department of Transportation announced repair projects on US 60/84 and NM 209

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office (NMDOT) announced that construction on Cannon Air Force Base US 60/84 and NM 209 bridges begin Monday, Jan. 9. According to an NMDOT press release, deck repairs and replacements on two bridges begin on Monday and roadways will be restricted to 11 […]
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico population loss a long-term problem

According to the latest Census figures New Mexico lost 3,333 people between July 2021 and July 2022. No big deal, right? New Mexico is blessed with great weather, is in a fast-growing area of the nation, and has massive revenues from its oil and gas industries and will be just fine, right?
KENTUCKY STATE
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy