Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:

3-3-4-9-3

(three, three, four, nine, three)

Related
wtoc.com

$785 million up for grabs in Mega Millions jackpot

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than $700 million is on the line in Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot. Another near record jackpot up for grabs is sparking lottery mania across the country and right here in the Peach State. The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $785 million for Tuesday...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down

On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
southarkansassun.com

$6.7 Million in Fraudulent Unemployment Payments Uncovered by Georgia State Audit

An audit by the Georgia Office of the Inspector General found that several state employees received unemployment benefits while they were fully employed during the pandemic. At least 280 full-time employees received an average of $23,700 each in unemployment payments for a total of $6.7 million in 2020 and 2021 according to the findings by Inspector General Scott McAfee as stated in an article published by 11Alive on January 4, 2023. This figure does not include part-time employees, those who received less than $1,000, or those who received benefits via debit card or left their employment with the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

